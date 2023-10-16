Who is John Derian? Where to buy, products, price, and all about his Target Thanksgiving collection

American retail chain Target has partnered with decoupage artist John Derian to launch a vivid Thanksgiving and autumn collection. The collection was launched online as well as in Target stores on Sunday, October 15, 2023. John’s cottagecore-themed Thanksgiving collection features various colorful things from cushions to crockery sets.

John established his company in 1989 and now has a studio in New York City, with a small number of artisans and staff to assist him with the production of his decoupage. His designs are sold globally in gift shops, catalogs, and upscale home stores.

John Derian's shops have an assortment of antique and unique items

According to The New York Times Style Magazine, John grew up in Watertown, Massachusetts, a town just outside Boston. His paternal grandparents were Armenian while his mother was Scottish. He told the publication that his paternal grandmother lived with them until he was ten, and claimed that her past was "kind of a mystery." The artist noted that their town was filled with secrets like these and characters who he found intriguing.

John’s range of work includes ceramic, ephemera, and furniture collaborations. These are available for purchase at his retail shop in East Village, Manhattan. At the store, John has an assortment of antique and vintage imports, stationery, lighting, bed and table linens, plat-ware, and Hugo Guinness’ original artworks. He keeps changing his collection by always bringing something new to the table.

John's work, shop, and home have been featured in a number of magazines like Vogue, New York Magazine, Elle Décor, Bon Appétit, and GQ Details. His work has also been featured in magazines including The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The World of Interiors, German AD, Air France Madame, and many others.

A compilation of some of John’s favorite archived images from the 18th and 19th centuries was included in The John Derian Picture Book. The book was released in 2016 and quickly earned the New York Times Best Seller title.

John Derian's Target Thanksgiving collection: Products, prices, and everything else

Target’s new Thanksgiving collection by John Derian has products starting at $10. John's collection features everything one might need or want for the upcoming holidays.

These are some of the items and their prices:

1) Fall Turkey-shaped Pillow (available at $40 at Target): A soft, stuffed pillow that can be used as a decoration on the drawing room sofas, or in a kid's room. It can also be used as a festive centerpiece on the table.

2) Oval Stoneware Platter (available at $25 at Target):

This platter features a meticulous autumn-styled pattern and can be used to serve Turkey. Measuring 14" x 18," the oval-shaped stoneware platter is the ideal container for the Thanksgiving centerpiece.

3) Fall Assorted Mushrooms Serving Tray (available at $15 at Target): To serve all the small appetizers to the guests. Measured at 10.25″ by 15.25″, this tray can hold plenty of delicious small bites served hot right out of the oven.

4) Large Stoneware Fall Cabbage Serving Bowl (available at $20 at Target): One can use this bowl to serve fresh salads or other stuffing.

5) Assorted Fall Turkey Cocktail Glasses (available at $15 at Target): Each of these features a different turkey designed on the glass, so the guests wouldn't have to worry about mixing up their drinks with others.

6) Fall Tossed Fruit Table Runner (available at $20): It features different autumn fruits combined to create a unique design to suit the dining table on Thanksgiving perfectly.

All the items in John Derian’s Thanksgiving collection can be purchased for ranges between $10 to $40 at Target. If customers wish to order online, they can also get free shipping on orders over $35.