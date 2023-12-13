Who is Karla Aponte Roque? All about Miss Connecticut USA 2023

Karla Aponte Roque, at 28 years old, has emerged as a prominent figure beyond the glitz of pageantry as Miss Connecticut USA 2023. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, and raised in Massachusetts, USA, she is a demonstration of the blend of cultural diversity and professional dedication.

Fluent in English, Spanish, and French, Karla's linguistic skills reflect her multicultural upbringing. Her academic journey is marked by degrees in Biology, Chemistry, and Nursing, showcasing a commitment to both scientific inquiry and compassionate care.

Currently, she is pursuing an MBA in Healthcare Management, further expanding her expertise. As a registered nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital, Karla stands at the intersection of healthcare and advocacy, actively collaborating with organizations like the American Heart Association.

Karla Aponte Roque: From Puerto Rico to Miss Connecticut USA 2023

Karla Aponte Roque's story begins in Caguas, Puerto Rico, a place that laid the foundation for her diverse cultural identity. Moving to Massachusetts during her formative years, she embraced an environment that was starkly different from her birthplace. Her fluency in three languages—French, Spanish, and English—reflects not just her ability to adapt to and successfully navigate many cultural situations, but also her ability to think outside of them.

In 2019, Karla Aponte Roque graduated from Albertus Magnus College, earning degrees in Biology and Chemistry while also minoring in Psychology and Pre-Pharmacy. In 2022, Karla achieved another milestone by completing her nursing degree from Fairfield University’s accelerated program.

Karla Aponte Roque's role at Yale New Haven Hospital's Medical-Telemetry unit places her at the forefront of patient care. Beyond her responsibilities in the hospital, Karla is deeply involved in health advocacy. Her work with organizations such as the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, and American Cancer Society underscores her commitment to health education and awareness.

Moreover, Karla's foray into the world of pageantry is a journey of resilience and determination. Her initial participation in Miss Massachusetts USA 2015, where she finished in the Top 15, was a stepping stone that set the stage for future endeavors.

Despite not placing in Miss Connecticut USA 2017, she persevered, ultimately leading to her crowning as Miss Connecticut USA 2023. This accomplishment serves as both a personal victory and a platform for her advocacy of wellness and health.

Representing Connecticut at Miss USA 2023 and finishing in the Top 20, Karla showcased her ability to excel on national stages, bringing attention to her causes and the state she represents.

Away from the limelight, Karla enjoys activities that connect her with nature and her community. Her love for hiking, especially at places like Sleeping Giant, reflects her appreciation for the outdoors and the tranquility it offers. Her involvement in local culinary scenes and community events like fundraising for Alzheimer’s research demonstrates her commitment to her community and causes close to her heart.

Throughout her academic and professional journey, Karla has received numerous accolades that acknowledge her hard work and dedication. The Walsh Family Memorial Award recognizes her as the top science student, and the Veteran’s Affairs VALOR Award for her work with the veteran population.

Karla Aponte Roque, Miss Connecticut USA 2023, is more than a titleholder. From her roots in Puerto Rico to her impactful work in healthcare and pageantry, Karla represents a unique blend of compassion, resilience, and advocacy, making her a true embodiment of the values she stands for.