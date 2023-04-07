Who is KC Lee Johnson? Officials identify remains of transgender woman found in Savannah River

On January 13, 2023, a trans woman named KC Lee Johnson was reported missing. A few days later, on January 18, the remains were discovered on the banks of the Savannah River. The Wilmington Police Department confirmed on April 4 through a news release that the remains belong to KC Lee Johnson. Police have also identified a suspect named in the case and taken him into custody.

The suspect, William Haven Hicks, 26, was arrested in South Carolina. However, he was later extradited to North Carolina and is currently facing several charges. Authorities also discovered that Johnson and Hicks possibly met on a dating app.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched by Johnson’s sister Amber Winnecoff to raise funds to meet the victim’s funeral expenses. While it had aimed at raising around $6,000, over 80 contributors have already donated more than $5,000 as of yet.

Almost three months after the gruesome discovery of the victim from North Carolina on the banks of the Savanna River, the Wilmington Police Department confirmed that the remains belong to KC Lee Johnson. Later, authorities discovered that the victim was allegedly killed on January 13, 2023, a day before she was reported missing.

According to the aforementioned news release, the statement read:

“The Wilmington Police Department… confirmed that remains found on the banks of the Savannah River on January 18th are those of KC Lee Johnson. Our condolences go out to Johnson’s family during this difficult time. The investigation continues and we are unable to make further comment at this time.”

The news release also stated that several law enforcement agencies, along with the Wilmington Police Department, have been involved in the search for the victim. The police department worked alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Chatham County Police.

The suspect in the case has been identified as 26-year-old William Haven Hicks. He was arrested in South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach, which is around four miles from the crime scene. After Hicks’ extradition to North Carolina, he was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping in connection to the victim’s death. After the arrest, Hicks was held at the Myrtle Beach Police Department under no bond.

According to a January news release by the Wilmington Police Department, Johnson was last seen in the 1900 Block of Tradd Ct. It further stated that the victim met Hicks on social media, possibly on a dating app. KC Lee Johnson’s partner, Bulla Brodzinski, described the victim as “kind and caring,” further saying:

“She [KC Lee Johnson] motivated me to get out of a dark place and get my life back together. Finally, I was going on a good path. I was clean. I was taking better care of myself. I was getting out of that depressed state, and she was there for me. She was the one I could Open up to.”

As mentioned before, Johnson’s sister Amber launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for the victim’s funeral expenses. According to the post:

“While police were investigating, they learned that KC was murdered on King St in Wilmington, NC on the day he went missing. His murderer then traveled out of state with KC… we spent 4 1/2 days without knowing and our worst fears have become a reality…”

Authorities discovered that Hicks allegedly used a hammer to kill Johnson

The Port City Daily reported that Hicks allegedly used a hammer to kill Johnson. The Wilmington Police Department claimed:

“The defendant unlawfully, wilfully, and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder KC Lee Johnson.”

It was further alleged that William Haven Hicks stole the victim’s personal items, including the ID, financial cards valued at $100, and the purse. According to the New Hanover & Pender County District Attorney Benjamin David’s assistant Samantha Dooies, the case will soon go before a grand jury.

Meanwhile, reporting the events before Johnson's murder, an LGBT magazine named them wrote that KC Lee Johnson allegedly told Bulla that they were going out and would be back in some time. Unfortunately, the victim never returned. Bulla stated:

“I wish I would’ve stopped her from going out that door because she would still be here today.”

The magazine further stated that the victim had been employed as a manager at a local Domino’s Pizza outlet since 2022. Johnson was also interested in manga and anime and had been seen sharing images of characters from shows like Naruto and Demon Slayer on social media platforms.

A candlelight vigil was also held at Wilmington City Hall back in January by the LGBTW Center on the Cape Fear Coast. The magazine mentioned that Johnson’s tragic death was the second known transgender American to die as a result of violence in 2023. As per reports collected by Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, in 2022, a minimum of 40 trans people were murdered in the US. The Human Rights Campaign addressed the matter and said:

“We say ‘at least’ because too often these deaths go unreported – or misreported.”

Authorities are currently investigating the case and haven’t provided further details.

