Who is Kelly Randis? Author leaves netizens divided after requesting funds to create house deck

On Friday, June 2, bestselling author Kelly Randis, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, put out an Instagram post, requesting donation from fans for a new house deck. The author put out the request on her birthday and said that the deck was the only thing she wanted as a birthday wish.

Along with pictures of Kelly and her family, the said Instagram post contained a video and a few images of the author's current deck, which was not in a good condition. In the caption of the post, Kelly Randis started by saying:

"Today is my birthday. I would like a deck."

She then wrote about how all she wanted to do was sit on the deck with her kids and their friends while typing away her new book. She went into detail about how the current deck was unsafe and falling apart, so this deck was all that she could think about when people ask her what they could do to contribute to her family.

Kelly does specify that this was not a necessity, but rather a "fluffy grandeur". She wrote:

"It’s NOT a necessity, clearly, but it’s the one thing I CAN do repeatedly with my kids this summer without compromising myself, my immune system wise, so it’s a fluffy, grandeur, ‘that sure would be nice’ want."

However, fans and followers had mixed reactions to this request in the comment section of the post. There were a few positive comments that wished her a happy birthday and wanted to donate to the deck, but most people felt that of late the author was exploiting her fans a lot for donations, and that this was not the first time she has put forth a request like this.

A lot of Kelly Randis' fans were not pleased with her recent request (Image via Instagram)

Kelly Randis' first novel, Spilled Milk, was based on her own life experiences as a survivor of s*xual abuse

Kelly Randis is a bestselling American author, famous for her novels, Spilled Milk: Based On A True Story (2013), Three Gray Dots (2019), and Pillbillies (2014). The debut novel was based on her own life experiences as a survivor of child s*xual abuse, detailing her time testifying in court against her father for s*xual abuse.

Since its first publication on January 1, 2013, Spilled Milk, which became a #1 bestseller on Amazon within 24 hours of its debut, has attained international recognition. Randis, a Pen State graduate in the field of psychology, worked for four years in the mental health field before penning her debut novel.

The best-selling author is a prominent advocate for child s*xual abuse victims and a frequent media outlet commentator. In her mission to raise awareness for child s*xual abuse, Kelly Randis has even been invited to the Pentagon several times to engage in discussions with the Department of Defense about child abuse.

Randis, who has over 115,000 Instagram followers, is very active on the platform, where she posts regular life updates. Last year, in a February 2022 post, she revealed to her online community that she has been diagnosed with an aggressive, rare kind of lymphoma (blood cancer).

This diagnosis came after she was hospitalized for having a lot of fluid surrounding her heart, for which she had to undergo an emergency procedure. In a post later in September 2022, she revealed that the cancer spread to her spine, abdomen, liver, and hips.

Fans not completely on board with Kelly Randis asking from her followers for a new deck

Kelly's Instagram comments were largely filled with positivity and birthday wishes. Many users hoped that she got the deck she wanted and some even gave her suggestions and offered to help:

Instagram users offered their birthday wishes and gave suggestions (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users offered their birthday wishes and gave suggestions (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users offered their birthday wishes and gave suggestions (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users offered their birthday wishes and gave suggestions (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users offered their birthday wishes and gave suggestions (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users offered their birthday wishes and gave suggestions (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users offered their birthday wishes and gave suggestions (Image via Instagram)

However, a few users in the comment section accused Kelly of fleecing her followers for money and said that her latest post was tone-deaf:

A few Instagram comments reacted adversely to Kelly Randis' request (Image via Instagram)

A few Instagram comments reacted adversely to Kelly Randis' request (Image via Instagram)

A few Instagram comments reacted adversely to Kelly Randis' request (Image via Instagram)

In a Reddit post on the r/tiktokgossip subreddit, u/incredible_skies asked Redditors about Randis' new post and remarked that following her seemed like a lot. Many Redditors were quick to agree as some pointed out that although they respected Randis and her struggle, this post and her previous donation attempts, like paid health updates, rubbed them the wrong way:

Kelly Randis has an official website, where a paid membership called 'Spilled Milk Social' is available for users, which provides fans with access to a private Facebook group "where NO discussion is off limits". Subscribers will also be added to Kelly's close friends for "behind the scenes footage and content".

The membership also promises discount codes for merch and books, along with early previews of new releases. It is available for a fee of $8 a month or $84 a year.

Poll : 0 votes