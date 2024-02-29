Who is Liliana Orzac? All about Dave Myers’ wife as Hairy Biker star dies at 66

British celebrity chef and Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers died at the age of 66 on February 28, 2024, after battling cancer since May 2022. The news of Myers' death was announced on Instagram by his Hairy Bikers co-star Si King. Giving tribute on the Hairy Bikers' page, King shared pictures of Dave Myers with his wife and him. King captioned the post:

"Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home."

He further wrote:

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own."

In the long Instagram caption, King expressed that he is unsure what to feel about Myers's death at the moment. He said his "best friend is on a journey he can't follow." He asked everyone to allow Lili, his wife, and his family to process the "huge loss."

Myers gave a health update on his cancer treatment in January 2023 and cheered up his fans by saying that he was "going to be fine."

"[The treatment] is still ongoing, but I'm kinda doing all right, it's like many people, it's something one learns to live with."

As per Good to Know, Dave Myers and his wife Liliana Orzac got married in 2011 after a long-term relationship. Though Myers and Liliana don't have children together, Liliana has two children from her previous relationship who share a good camaraderie with Myers.

Dave Myers had an "epic" wedding with Liliana Orzac

As per Good to Know, Liliana Orzac is Romanian. Oxford Mail reports that Orzac owns a fashion company and is a fashion designer. Orzac also co-founded The Hairy Bikers Diet Club with Myers for individuals looking to lose weight in healthy and delicious ways.

As per the Daily Express, Dave Myers met Liliana in Romania while filming Hairy Bikers. In 2005, Orzac was sitting at the reception table of a hotel when she first saw "two massive hairy people coming in." The couple took things slowly initially and just exchanged letters for a year. Dave persuaded Orzac to shift to his town, Barrow in Furness, with her two children.

In 2013, when the couple went to All Star Mr & Mrs, Liliana spoke about the joy of living a life with her beloved. Dave echoed her emotions and said he was the luckiest man in the world and he looked forward to being at home.

In a 2021 conversation with Good to Know, Dave Myers said he knew Liliana long before the wedding and hadn't proposed until then.

"I didn’t propose – she’s still waiting! There was all this kerfuffle about papers so we talked about it and decided we should get married to secure the relationship."

Myers further said:

"We were dead sure it was right and her mum and dad were coming over so we did it. We did end up having 400 people there. It was an epic. It was off the cuff, it just grew.”

Tributes pour in for Dave Myers

Dave Myers became a household name with Hairy Bikers. He has done several cookery shows for BBC. He also participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 with Karen Hauer, although they were eliminated in the seventh week.

Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Since the news of his death, tributes have been pouring for him from across the world. Myers’s Strictly Come Dancing partner Hauer said she was “Heartbroken.” Chef James Martin posted his picture on Instagram and remembered Myers as “a very special man.”

Food critic Jay Rayner remembered Myers as “a brilliant cook, a superb communicator, and most of all a seriously lovely man.” BBC Food also paid tribute to him and said that Dave Myers was “an incredible man and a talented chef.” Orion Books, which published the Hairy Bikers for 14 years, also posted a tribute on X and said that they will “miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel.”

The passing of Dave Myers is a huge loss for the Chef community. He will be remembered for the impact he made on people's lives.