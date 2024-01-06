Who is Lital Shemesh? All about the journalist going viral after broadcasting with gun strapped to her

Lital Shemesh, an Israeli television news anchor, has gone viral for carrying a gun live on air while presenting from the studio amid fear of another alleged Hamas attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, a presenter for right-wing broadcaster Channel 14 was pictured sitting behind her anchor desk, with a gun tucked into the waistband of her trousers, as per The Messenger. She recapped the news as she sat at the edge of her seat with the gun right next to her microphone receivers.

Netizens have reposted the picture multiple times on social media while speaking about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli TV news anchor Lital Shemesh broadcasts with gun strapped to her hip

Lital Shemesh doing a live bulletin with a gun has gained a lot of attention online. The news anchor for Channel 14 is a right-leaning host, who has been outspoken about her support for Israel after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

Shemesh sat in her news anchor seat at the news desk with the firearm tucked into the back of her pants. The host was at the edge of her chair with the pistol beside her receivers and other broadcast equipment. A male news anchor beside her was also captured in the photo with a similar black bump behind him that netizens are alleging was also a firearm, as per The New York Post.

Lital Shemesh's recent social media post showed her practicing her shooting skills at a gun range, as she called for people to "get your guns out." She was also pictured in a military uniform, taking a selfie with a smile.

Netizens reacted to the photo of Shemesh doing a broadcast with a gun tucked behind her. Several people were seen supporting the same:

Despite the support, quite a few were seen criticizing Lital Shemesh:

Shortly after the initial attack by Hamas, Shemesh spoke out about Israel planning an attack in the Gaza Strip. She told Fox News on October 12, 2023:

"The entire country is being recruited to fight this war against terrorism, to fight this war against Hamas. We haven’t seen a slaughter like this in Israel in the 75 years of Israel’s existence. This is a second holocaust for us."

Israel's police minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, previously described gun ownership as a precaution against internal unrest between Jews and Israel's Arab minority. The Government also had strict laws that covered personal gun ownership in the past.

As per The New York Times, at least 256,000 applications have been submitted to authorities from citizens seeking gun licenses in Israel since October 7. The Israeli parliament approved measures to ease the process of obtaining gun permits just days after the attack.