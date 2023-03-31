Who is Luciana Berry? Brazilian chef gets eliminated in Top Chef season 20 episode 4

Popular reality cooking competition Top Chef Season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a series of challenges and creating incredible dishes to impress the judges and secure their safety in the competition. While some chefs succeeded, others fell short of making a mark.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, Luciana Berry battled it out at the bottom alongside good friends Begoña Rodrigo and Gabriel Rodriguez and was ultimately eliminated from the competition. The chef is the winner of Top Cef Brazil season 2.

The hit Bravo series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Season 20 of the competition featured an All-Stars cast. Contestants this time have come from a variety of the show's franchises all over the world and include former winners, finalists and other talented chefs to compete for a second shot at the title. Viewers have witnessed a variety of dishes over the past few weeks.

More about Top Chef contestant Luciana Berry and her journey on the show

Luciana Berry resides in London, UK, and is originally from Salvador in Bahia, Brazil. The Top Chef contestant is the owner of her own catering company Catering on the Hill, as well as sauce brand BerryBartt.

While she initially moved to London in 2004 to pursue electrical engineering in school, she quickly realized her passion for food and shifted gears to establish a culinary career. She was inspired by her friends' positive feedback on her dishes and Brazilian cuisine.

The Top Chef contestant's mission as a chef in the UK is to showcase ingredients and flavors that are classic to Brazilian cuisine. She is the Ambassador of Brazilian cuisine and culture in the UK. Her official website describes her style of cooking and reads:

"Mixing modern and classic cooking techniques to deliver impressive yet subtle tastes from a country which until now few other chefs have successfully exploited."

Throughout her culinary career, Luciana has catered for corporate and private events, dinners, Brazilian Embassy and the Brazilian Tourism Board as well. She is also seen traveling to several countries with the Brazilian Fruit Association to showcase tropical fruits integral to her hometown.

She also contributed as a writer to UK's Bossa Brazil magazine.

Luciana gets eliminated on this week's episode of Top Chef

Tonight's episode of Top Chef saw host Padma Lakshmi introduce contestants to interesting challenges. For the Quickfire challenge, the chefs had to make two versions of the British biscuit - a savory and sweet one. They also competed in three rounds of elimination challenge, which pushed them to their limits.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Spurred Lines, reads:

"The chefs are tasked with creating a beloved English classic: the biscuit; the chefs head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a football-themed team challenge, where the teams that succeed are safe while the rest are relegated and must compete again."

Luciana did well in Quickfire and made biscuits that had the right kind of crisps. Although she didn't win immunity, she was one of the top contenders for the same. For the elimination challenge, the judges divided the chefs into three teams.

Luciana was paired up with fellow Top Chef contestants Begoña and Gabri. They battled it out in a total of three rounds and by the end of the challenge, the three chefs placed last. They had to compete against each other for the final battle.

The Top Chef contestant presented her scallop carpaccio to the judges. While her cooking was just right, it didn't highlight the flavor of the peas enough. She was ultimately eliminated from the competition.

Season 20 of Top Chef has been a very interesting watch so far. The contestants will be tested to their limits by being put through a variety of tough challenges. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

