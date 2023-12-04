Who is Manuel Rocha? Cuban spy allegations explored as former US ambassador arrested in Florida

Manuel Rocha, a former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia in 2000, was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Friday, December 1, 2023, over accusations of secretly serving as an agent for Cuba's government, as reported by Associated Press.

The 73-year-old, arrested in a long-running FBI counterintelligence investigation, was accused of working to promote the Cuban government’s interests during his time as an American Diplomat.

Expand Tweet

Rocha was also accused of failing to register as a Foreign agent as required by federal law that states people working to promote the interests of foreign governments inside the U.S. should register with the Justice Department.

According to the Associated Press, additional details about the case will be disclosed at a court appearance on Monday, December 4.

Manuel Rocha served as Deputy Principal Officer of the U.S. Interests Section in Havana, Cuba in 1991

As more salient details about the Cuban agent allegations leveled against former US ambassador Manuel Rocha are yet to be disclosed, his profile in the State Department revealed he served as Deputy Principal Officer of the U.S. Interests Section Havana, Cuba, in the early 90s.

AP reported at the time, the US had not established diplomatic relations under Fidel Castro’s communist government.

Expand Tweet

Per his profile on the US Department of State website, Rocha graduated from Yale University in 1973 and received his Master's Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University in 1976. He then obtained a Master's degree in International Relations from Georgetown University in 1978.

Rocha, who was born in Columbia and raised in New York, began his career as a desk officer for Honduras with the Department of State in November 1981. Rocha also served in Italy, Cuba, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic before becoming the top U.S. diplomat in Argentina between 1997 and 2000.

According to the Associated Press, Rocha, who was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Bolivia on July 14, 2000, intervened in the 2002 presidential race, warning citizens that the US would cut off assistance to South American countries if they elected coca grower Evo Morales. In a speech cited by AP, Rocha said:

“I want to remind the Bolivian electorate that if they vote for those who want Bolivia to return to exporting cocaine, that will seriously jeopardize any future aid to Bolivia from the United States.″

However, Evo Morales went on to win the election in 2006 and served until he was forced into exile in 2019.

During his 25-year-diplomatic career, Manuel Rocha served for both Democratic and Republican administrations. According to AP, shortly after retiring from the State Department, Rocha served as the president of a gold mine in the Dominican Republic.

Expand Tweet

Per his LinkedIn, more recently Manuel Rocha served as a Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs for Xcoal Energy & Resources who are a Pennsylvania-based coal exporter. He is also listed as a Senior International Business Advisor at law firm Foley & Lardner in Miami.

When contacted by the AP in the wake of his arrest, Rocha’s wife, Karla Wittkop Rocha, and the Justice Department refused to comment.