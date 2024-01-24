Who is Mike Perkins? Details explored as the product developer receives the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award

Mike Perkins might not be a popular name but that did not deter the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) from recognizing his contributions in the field of audiovisual technology. Mike Perkins was honored with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in Scientific and Engineering for his contributions to developing the Christie E3LH projection system.

The AMPAS awards the organizations and people who have made noteworthy and enduring contributions to the film industry through their discoveries and innovations with the Academy's Scientific and Technical Awards.

Over the years, Mike Perkins has made a significant impact on enhancing the movie-watching experience. He has been at the vanguard of technological advancements that have made it easier to transfer film to digital format, which is what inspired the creation of the E3LH in 2012.

Mike Perkins is being honored with the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award for the third time

Mike Perkins (center) with his team (image via Christie Digital)

Mike Perkins is the principal product developer at Christie, a global audiovisual company. He along with three other recipients is going to receive the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in Scientific and Engineering for developing the projection system Christie E3LH. The product has been developed in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories.

The 2024 honor by the AMPAS marks the third award for Perkins in the field of technical achievements. He won his first award for the development of the first fully sealed, maintenance-free 35mm projector intermittent film transport device, known as the Christie Ultramittent.

It was developed in 1983 by Christie and LaVezzi Machine Works. Christie was the recipient of its second Academy Award in 1998 for creating the ELF 1-C Endless Loop Film Transport and Storage System.

Mike Perkins has been a stalwart in the field of audiovisual technology and the newly developed Christie E3LH is the first projector that offers a wide color gamut (WCG) along with a high dynamic range (HDR). The system offers a proprietary relay lens which allows for it to be either used as a single projector head or a double projector head providing better viewing for both eyes and enabling 3D stereoscopic presentations with full brightness.

Christie acquired Brass Roots Technologies in 2022 and developed the projector along with their team. Perkins managed a team of engineers specializing in primary product development, projection systems, light sources, and chipsets. He will be awarded the Academy Award at the official awards ceremony on February 23 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

Brian Claypool, the EVP of cinema at Christie had the following to say about Mike Perkins' achievement:

"We’re thrilled that Mike has been recognized for his innovative work that has, and will, continue to shape the cinema industry. With over 25 years at Christie, Mike’s vision and expertise, in collaboration with the cinema team, have led to the development of technology that has truly redefined the moviegoing experience,"

Perkin's contributions have helped the movie industry for decades and when he first introduced Christie back in 2015, it helped expand the color gamut beyond the standard DCI color space at that time.

Catch the Oscars 2024 which will be aired live on ABC on March 10, 2024.