Who was on the nanny cam in Fool Me Once? Mystery character, explained

The 2024 Netflix title Fool Me Once is a British Television series by Quay Street Productions. Based on a 2016 book of the same name by Harlan Coben, the latest mystery-thriller series follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), who sees her murdered husband Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage) visiting their daughter on her nanny cam. She then investigates his unexplained return and unearths several secrets and controversies.

An ex-military pilot and single mother, Maya Stern, will do anything to uncover the truth about the deaths of her sister and husband. In episode 7, she confronts the family nanny, who eventually confesses the truth.

The synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"Widowed mum Maya is disturbed by an image of her late husband captured on her toddler's nanny cam."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Fool Me Once.

Izabella confesses that the nanny cam footage featuring Joe in Fool Me Once was fake

Maya Stern's late husband as seen on the nanny cam (Image via YouTube @Netflix)

Fool Me Once began with Maya attending her husband Joe's funeral. After returning home, her friend gave her a secret nanny cam to keep an eye on her daughter while she was away. Maya initiated an investigation when she witnessed her husband Joe playing with their daughter on the nanny cam.

When her daughter clarified that she had not seen her father, Maya inquired with Izabella, the caretaker. Izabella escaped as she attacked Maya with pepper spray, stole the video, and ran. At gunpoint, Izabella admitted that the nanny cam footage featuring Joe was fake. Meanwhile, the ballistics team discovered that Joe and Maya's sister, Claire were killed with the same gun.

It was later revealed that Izabella and her boyfriend Luka made the deepfake video. Judith, Joe's mother, paid them to make and plant the fake footage because she believed Maya had something to do with her son's death. The plan was for Maya to have a mental breakdown and admit what really happened to Joe.

Who killed Joe in the mystery-thriller series?

The Most Shocking Twists In Fool Me Once (Image via YouTube @Netflix)

In a flashback, viewers learn that Maya began to suspect that Joe was involved in her sister's murder. She decided to confront him about the same and he reached for his gun. After it was confirmed that he was the killer, she shot him and staged the scene to look like a robbery. She then used his blood to make it seem like she had hugged him as he died.

Maya soon confessed to the Burkett family that she killed Joe. After receiving threats from Judith, Joe's brother Neil took a gun and shot Maya. As she fell to the ground, she pointed to the nanny cam she had set up and it was revealed that the entire interaction was broadcast to the world in a live stream.

Viewers learn that Maya knew she was going to die in Fool Me Once and sacrificed herself for the truth.