Who owns Oliveda skincare label? Products and more details explored

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda Skincare International, Inc. stands as a pioneering force in the realm of natural cosmetics. The company, situated in the premium segment, has not only crafted a distinguished line of skincare products but has also ventured into wearable beauty and health technology.

With a global branch network of 650 retail stores and a commitment to eco-certified mountain olive trees, Oliveda International, through its subsidiary Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, operates flagship stores like the Olive Tree Pharmacy in Berlin and Dusseldorf.

Who owns Oliveda Skincare?

In a strategic move, Oliveda International, Inc. acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of skincare pioneer The Intuition of Nature Inc., based in California, the majority of which is owned by CEO Thomas Lommel himself. This acquisition solidifies Oliveda's position in the natural cosmetics industry, aligning with its commitment to offering premium skincare solutions.

All about Oliveda skincare

The Intuition of Nature Inc., now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oliveda Skincare International, Inc., is set to launch premium skincare products in June 2024. What sets this brand apart is its commitment to crafting skincare without the typical 70% water content, offering a revolutionary approach to pricing, starting at just $5.95.

Founder Thomas Lommel envisions that this brand will be a testament to the belief that radiant and beautiful skin should be accessible to everyone, eliminating the need for fillers found in conventional cosmetics.

Brand's commitment

The Intuition of Nature products aim to replace fillers like water and refined oils with highly lively plant synergy, delivering a unique blend that synergizes for optimal skin health. With projected global sales of up to $100 million over the next three years, The Intuition of Nature strives to be the world's first skincare brand that combines affordability with premium, plant-based ingredients.

Product range

The Oliveda Skincare line, initially launching with 19 items, is designed for versatility, allowing combinations that complement each other. An example is the Bakuchiol (alternative retinol) Face Oil Serum, which synergizes with products like the Camu Camu Vitamin C Face Serum or the Oleuropein Hyaluronic Serum Face.

Priced between $5.95 and $9.95, with a few exceptions slightly over $10, these products aim to cater to a broad audience seeking affordable yet high-quality skincare.

Oliveda Skincare products

Corrective Eye Elixir - $79

Cell Active Face Oil Serum - $49

Moroccan Mint Shower Gel

1) Corrective Eye Elixir - $79

Corrective Eye Elixir (Image Via Olive tree people webiste)

The Oliveda Lifting Eye Elixir boasts a triple hyaluronic acid structure, coupled with the unique mountain olive tree hydroxytyrosol, para cress jambu extract, and panthenol. This exclusive active ingredient complex enhances natural cell activity, providing a lifted and radiant look to the eye area. Perfect for sensitive skin, it rejuvenates and strengthens the delicate skin around the eyes.

Shake the bottle before use. Apply a drop of the elixir and massage gently around the eye area.

2) Cell Active Face Oil Serum - $49

Oliveda Cell active face oil serum (Image Via: Olivetree people website)

The Cell Active Face Oil nourishes the skin, imbuing it with a youthful glow. The OLIVEDA GLOW complex and active mountain olive tree ingredients energize cells, promoting smoother, vibrant skin. With antioxidants protecting against environmental impact, this face oil, derived from arbequina oil and olive leaf infusion, is versatile and suitable for various skin types.

Apply after cleansing in the morning and evening in combination with Oliveda's F06 Cell Active Serum Face.

3) Moroccan Mint Shower Gel - $35

Moroccan Mint Shower Gel (Image Via: Olivetree people website)

This shower gel combines extracts from the olive leaf, revitalizing Arbequina olive oil, and Moroccan mint to provide a moisture boost and a mini-detox treatment. The creamy-rich foam nourishes the skin, leaving the body refreshed and free of toxins.

Turn off the shower during soaping for the full aromatherapy effect, indulging in the invigorating scent and creamy nourishing foam.

Where one can buy Oliveda's products

Oliveda Skincare products are available for purchase through online sites like Olive Tree People, Amazon, and a global branch network comprising 650 retail stores. Additionally, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, with plans to expand locations to Los Angeles, Taipei, and Seoul. The company envisions operating 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and expanding the retail store network to 1,200 over the next five years.

Oliveda Skincare and its subsidiary, The Intuition of Nature Inc., epitomize the confluence of luxury and affordability in the realm of natural cosmetics. Under the visionary leadership of Thomas Lommel, the Oliveda brand is not merely a skincare label; it is a commitment to making the magic and effectiveness of nature accessible to people worldwide.

As Oliveda continues to expand its global footprint, the skincare landscape is witnessing a harmonious blend of premium, plant-based ingredients and revolutionary pricing, ushering in an era where radiant, beautiful skin is indeed a birthright for all.