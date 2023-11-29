Who was Pablo Guzmán married to and did he have any children? Legendary WCBS-TV reporter dies aged 73 

Pablo Guzmán, the legendary WCBS-TV reporter, passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 26, 2023. He was a well-known figure in New York journalism and was the co-founder of New York’s Young Lords Party. He died due to a sudden heart attack. CBS announced the news on Monday, November 27, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Guzmán (née Corley) - whom he married in September 1990 - and two children: a daughter Angela, born in October 1991, and a son Daniel, born in June 1997.

In his more than 30-year-long career, Guzmán covered stories about crime, politics, and the historic evolution of the Big Apple city.

New York City reporter Pablo Guzmán passes away at the age of 73

Pablo Guzmán was one of the best street reporters in New York City. CBS New York's Cindy Hsu spoke said the following after his death:

"I never knew what was going to come out of his mouth. Pablo was so original and is going to be missed. He knew everybody."

The journalist was born in Spanish Harlem on August 17, 1950, and brought up in the South Bronx. Pablo Guzmán graduated from Bronx High School of Science in 1968 and attended the State University of New York at Old Westbury.

As per his obituary by cupstograms.net, he married Debbie Guzmán in September 1990, and they eventually welcomed two children together, Angela and Daniel. He was known to be a devoted husband and father.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he was the co-founder of the Young Lords Party in New York during his college years. The activist group was a Puerto Rican revolution party made with inspiration from the Black Panthers. They fought for neighborhood empowerment and the self-determination of Latinos. According to the media outlet, Pablo Guzmán was the group’s main spokesman and also the minister of information for the group.

As per the Los Angeles Times, the journalist was once imprisoned for nine months on a two-year sentence because he refused to report for the Vietnam War draft as an act of protest. At the time, a person with no prior arrests was receiving community service or suspended sentences for the same offense. However, Guzmán was put in jail due to his affiliation with the Young Lords Party, according to his archived bio.

Guzmán started to work at WNEW-TV Channel 5 in 1984 and then moved to WNBC in 1992. He eventually changed his course to CBS 2 a few years later, where he stayed for about 16 years, covering local news, politics, crime, courts, and more.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also paid tribute to the iconic reporter on X, saying:

"Pablo Guzmán was a son of the Bronx who spoke truth to power and held leaders to account. Our city is a better place because of the work he did and he will be truly missed. Rest in peace."

Funeral arrangements for Pablo Guzmán have not been made public yet.