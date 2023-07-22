Who was Patricia Terry Holland? Tributes pour in as prominent religious leader dies aged 81 

Sister Patricia Terry Holland was a woman of faith and dedication. She was married to Elder Jerrefy R. Holland, a part of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Patricia died peacefully in her sleep on July 20, 2023, at the age of 81. She was an American educator and religious leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The mother of three grew up listening to gospels from her family and wanted to share the faith with people around the world. Pat and Jeffery dated in college for five years during his mission to England. They got hitched in June 1963. She came from a humble background, living on a farm in Utah.

Unraveling the religious life of Patricia Terry Holland

Patricia Terry Holland was born in Enterprise, Utah. (Images via archive of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Patricia Terry Holland was born on February 16, 1942, to Maeser and Marilla Terry. She grew up on a farm situated in Enterprise, Utah.

Pat raised a big family with her husband, Elder Jerrefy R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. They have three children and 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren together. Her kids' names are Matthew, Mary Alice, and David.

Patricia Terry Holland at home with her three children, October 14, 1981. (Images via the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder Holland and Patricia met in school after her family shifted from Enterprise to St. George, Utah. She used to call Jeffery "the handsomest boy in the school." They dated for five years and sent letters to each other while Elder Holland was in England during his mission. The couple got married on June 7, 1963.

Sister Holland studied at LDS Business College, changed to Ensign College now, and later graduated from Dixie College, now called Utah Tech University. Patricia was well trained in music by teachers from Julliard for both piano and voice.

She selflessly worked for the Church Educational System while supporting her husband so that he could attend Brigham Young University, where he later returned to be the President from 1980 to 1989. Elder Holland also attended Yale University.

Tributes to Patricia Terry Holland, the religious leader

In "A Tribute to Patricia Terry Holland, a Woman for the Ages," Sheri Dew stated that Pat was always known for her charitable and humble nature. Even when she got diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia in 2014, Pat remained friendly and approachable to the staff, knowing everyone by name. Dew added that even though it was hard for her to breathe due to her illness at the time,

"She kept trying to talk to the nurses and ask them how they were doing."

Sheri Dew is the executive vice president of Deseret Management Corporation. Below are some other tributes for Sister Holland:

BYU @BYU We are sad to hear of the passing of Sister Patricia Holland. We love Sister Holland, and we are grateful for the profound influence she has had on our campus community. Our prayers are with Elder Holland and his family at this time.

- President C. Shane Reese

Latter-day Saint Quotes @LDSquotable “We are children of God and must see ourselves as God sees us, recognizing the positive in ourselves, the part God loves so much.... You can change how you see yourself. You can!” -Patricia Holland

Julie @napqueen814 pic.twitter.com/oRfomtZZ9z So sad to hear about Sister Patricia Holland’s passing today. This quote has had such a huge impact on me

Henry Eyring @HenryEyring My deepest condolences are with @HollandJeffreyR and his family. It is well known that Sister Patricia Holland brought all of the most wonderful characteristics in the world together in one. Her children are similarly extraordinary. She lived the greatest of lives.🤍

Patricia Terry Holland wanted to help young adults realize their faith with a simple approach. While attending a church event in her native town of St. Georgia, she said:

"Please have faith in God, hope that He will help you, and receive the charity that enables Him to work through you to accomplish what only you can do."

Pat has written many books in her life, depicting her life and faith in Jesus, including the award-winning book called A Quiet Heart, and Strength and Stillness: A Message for Women.

Her funeral arrangements have not been decided yet.