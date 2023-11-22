Who is Patrick Vallance's wife, Sophia Ann Dexter? UK's chief scientific adviser's personal life explored 

Diary entries by Sir Patrick Vallance, the former Chief Scientific Adviser to the United Kingdom government during COVID, have caused much chaos surrounding Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. During the UK's inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, November 20, Patrick Vallance's diary revealed that Rishi Sunak was cited as suggesting that instead of imposing a second national lockdown, the government should "just let people die."

In his diary entry, Sir Patrick Vallance also said that scientists were not informed about Rishi Sunak's "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme until its public announcement. Addressing major decisions made during the pandemic, Vallance acknowledged that it would have been "obvious" that the hospitality scheme could increase transmission risk.

He also highlighted a "lack of leadership" thinking of PM Rishi Sunak after his comment on letting people die during the period of pandemic that led up to the second national lockdown in autumn 2020. Amidst this, Vallance's wife, Sophia Ann Dexter, has also gained the limelight.

Patrick Vallance and Sophia Ann Dexter met at Oxford

Sophia Ann Dexter was born in July 1962 at Workingham in England. She completed her Bachelor’s from the prestigious Oxford University with a degree in Molecular Biology. Sophia came across Vallance while they both were attending Oxford University.

According to TG Time, Sophia, the former general specialist, has been working as a privileged coach at St. George’s Hospital Medical School. Vallance got married to Sophia Ann Dexter in 1986. The loving couple gave birth to two sons and a daughter. Patrick Vallance and Sophia Ann Dexter have collaborated with international organizations to help address global health problems.

They are actively working to find long-lasting solutions to the world's complex health issues. Patrick has also been an advisor during the rapid spread of coronavirus. Due to his contributions to the field of clinical science, Patrick was knighted in the 2019 New Year’s Honours.

Apart from these, the couple actively participates in charitable activities. They create scholarships, provide funding for studies, and assist educational institutions in inspiring future scientists to make path-breaking discoveries.

Patrick Vallance condemns the act of PM Rishi Sunak

During the hearings regarding how Britain handled the COVID-19 epidemic, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was cited as suggesting that instead of imposing a second national lockdown, the government should "just let people die."

These statements were made in Patrick Vallance’s diary on October 25, 2020. In his journal, he wrote about a meeting between Sunak, the then-finance minister, and then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The journal presented to the investigation detailed how Vallance had been informed by Johnson's senior pandemic advisor, Dominic Cummings, of what he claimed to have heard during the meeting. Vallance has condemned such comments from the Prime Minister amidst the pandemic by saying:

"Rishi thinks just let people die and that's okay. This all feels like a complete lack of leadership."

The UK’s inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is examining the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic that reportedly killed more than 220,000 people in Britain. It is due to run until the summer of 2026.