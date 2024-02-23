Who plays Arabella in Miss Scarlet and The Duke? Arabella Herbert actor's real-life explored

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is a popular British-American period crime drama that premiered on Prime Video on May 5, 2020. It follows the adventures of Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and Scotland Yard inspector William Wellington, aka, the Duke (William Wellington).

Apart from the leads, a recurring character on the show is a widow named Arabella Herbert, played by Sophie Robertson. Arabella initially hires Eliza to investigate her husband's death but over time, she becomes a friend and confidante to both Eliza and The Duke.

Sophie Robertson, who plays the role of Arabella, is a popular British actress, model, and media personality. Apart from Miss Scarlett and The Duke, Robertson has appeared in Derry Girls, Pandora, and The Irregulars.

Who plays Arabella in Miss Scarlet and The Duke?

Actress Sophie Robertson was born in 1988 to Jane Sinclair and Alasdair Gilbert Haldane. She lives in London and has a pet dog, whom she loves spending time with.

The Miss Scarlet and The Duke star is also an avid reader and a yoga teacher who loves boxing and spends time training for the same. While she often shares posts of the books she's read on Instagram, she also promotes fitness.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke fame Sophie Robertson has appeared in many other shows and films. She made her debut in My Daughter is Missing as Karissa in 2017, and since then, she has worked on many projects, playing notable roles.

She appeared as Charlene Kavanagh in episode 2 of the TV series Derry Girls (2018). Sophie also took on the role of Ella in the movie Torvill and Dean (2018) and Lexy Fitzgerald in the TV series The Athena (2018).

In 2019, she played Arabella in the TV series Flack. She rose to fame through her role as Magda Coy, in the series Pandora (2019) and has appeared as Helena on The Irregulars (2021). Her most recent work includes her role as Arabella Acaster in Miss Scarlet and The Duke.

Final thoughts

The Miss Scarlet and The Duke star maintains a low profile on social media but has over 23k followers on Instagram. A talented actress, she has showcased her work in multiple shows and films since 2017. Her fans love her and have constantly supported her throughout all of the shows she's acted in.

All four seasons of the show starring Kate Phillips and William Wellington along with Sophie Robertson are available to watch on Alibi in the UK and Ireland and on PBS in the US.