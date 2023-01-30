Who plays Elena Santos in The Watchful Eye on Freeform?

The lead character of Elena Santos in Freeform's new mystery series, The Watchful Eye, is played by Mariel Molino. Elena starts working as a nanny for a rich family in Manhattan. However, her world turns upside down upon learning some not-so-pleasant secrets about the family.

Mariel Molino captures the mystery, pain, and tension that engulfs her character's existence with remarkable ease. The Watchful Eye premieres on Freeform on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Mariel Molino's early life, other film and TV projects, and her role as Elena Santon in The Watchful Eye explored

Mariel Molino was reportedly born on December 18, 1992, in Mexico. Not many details about her parents and childhood life are known, but based on various reports, she spent her early life in San Diego, California.

Molino was reportedly interested in acting at a very young age. She started participating in small plays in school when she was six years old. One of her earliest roles was in the Spanish drama show titled El juego de las llaves, wherein she played the role of Gala, a performance for which she received mostly positive reviews.

She was recently also noticed for her impressive performance in the ABC drama series, Promised Land, wherein she portrayed the character of Carmen Sandoval. Her other acting credits include Cracy for Change and the upcoming series, The Watchful Eye.

In The Watchful Eye, Molino dons the role of a nanny named Elena Santos, who moves to an affluent family's house in Manhattan. But she soon realizes that things aren't as simple and rosy as they seem with regards to the family as she gradually learns many of their disturbing secrets.

The trailer for the series features Elena Santos at the center of things as she tries to understand the various mysterious aspects concerning the family she's working for and their past.

More details about The Watchful Eye cast and plot

The series focuses on Elena Santos and how her life changes after she takes up a job as a nanny. Here's the official description of the show, shared by Freeform on their YouTube channel:

''The Watchful Eye'' follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.''

The synopsis further reads,

''She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.''

The show is reportedly described as a Hitchcockian thriller and the trailer certainly offers a peek into some of the key elements that define Alfred Hitchcock's cinema, promising to deliver a memorable experience for fans.

Fans of Hitchcock's classic movies like Rope, Dial M for Murder, or Strangers on a Train will certainly enjoy the series as it is replete with shocking twists and turns.

Featuring alongside Mariel Molino in significant supporting roles are actors like:

Warren Christie as Matthew

Amy Acker as Tory

Kelly Bishop as Mrs. Ivey

Lex Lumpkin as Elliot

Henry Joseph Samiri as Jasper

Don't miss The Watchful Eye on Freeform, premiering on Monday, January 30, 2023.

