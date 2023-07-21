Who plays Robert Serber in Oppenheimer? Meet Music of the Heart star Michael Angarano 

Christopher Nolan's highly awaited Oppenheimer finally debuts in theaters in most parts of the globe this Friday, July 21. Chronicling the biographical story of the legendary scientist and theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, aka the "Father of Atomic Bomb," the movie has been garnering a lot of positive reviews from early viewers and critics globally.

Primetime Emmy Award-nominated American actor Michael Angarano portrays the pivotal role of Robert Serber in the Cillian Murphy-starrer. Serber was a well-known and highly established American physicist, who played a massive part in the Manhattan Project, led by J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Angarano first rose to the limelight with his amazing performance in the 1999 movie Music of the Heart. It will be quite intriguing to see how his performance in the epic biographical movie turns out.

Learn all about the Oppenheimer actor Michael Angarano and his body of work

35-year-old actor Michael Angarano was born in Brooklyn, New York City. He stepped into the world of acting with his role as David Duchovny's son in one of 1995's Saturday Night Live episodes. After rising to fame by playing the character Young Nick Tzvaras in 1999's Music of the Heart, he played various roles in different movies and TV series.

The actor is best known for his outstanding portrayal of the character Philip Lenox in the 2002 movie Little Secrets, Will Stronghold in the popular 2005 teen superhero movie Sky High, Cameron Kincaid in the 2007 movie Man in the Chair, Dustin Mason in the 2011 movie The Art of Getting By, Christopher Archer in the 2015 movie The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Nick Pearson in the beloved drama series This Is Us.

For his role as Nick Pearson in This Is Us, he went on to receive a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2019 for 'Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.'

Apart from that, Michael Angarano has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including Almost Famous, The Brainiacs.com, Seabiscuit, The Dust Factory, Speak, Dear Wendy, Lords of Dogtown, One Last Thing..., The Bondage, The Final Season, Snow Angels, Black Irish, The Forbidden Kingdom, Gentlemen Broncos, Ceremony, The End of Love, The English Teacher, Empire State, Wild Card, and In a Relationship, among others.

The actor has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy TV shows, entailing Will & Grace, Cover Me, Summerland, 24, Kevin Hill, The Knick, I'm Dying Up Here, PEN15, Mom, Minx, A Teacher, Angelyne, Less than Perfect, Drunk History, My Life with Men, As the World Turns, The Pretender, Dollface, ER, and a few others.

Apart from Michael Angarano as Robert Serber and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the biographical movie also stars Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Casey Affleck as Boris Pash, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, and Rami Malek as David Hill, among others.

Catch Oppenheimer in theaters near you.