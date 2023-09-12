"Who is really in charge?" - Joe Biden mic cut-off incident sparks ridicule online over 'going to bed' gaffe

American President Joe Biden was trolled online after he made another gaffe during one of his recent public appearances. During a press conference on September 10 in Vietnam, the 80-year-old politician was abruptly cut off by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre while he was responding to a question posed by one of the reporters.

It occurred at the conclusion of a historic tour during which the President of the United States touted new commercial accords and collaborations between the once hostile nations, including a $7.5 billion aircraft contract between Vietnam Airlines and Boeing.

As per The Independent, Biden said:

“We talked about stability, we talked about making sure the third world... excuse me... the southern hemisphere has access to change. It wasn’t confrontational at all."

He was then abruptly cut off by Jean-Pierre, who added:

“Thank you, everybody. This ends the press conference. Thanks, everyone.”

Before Biden could leave the platform, his microphone was suddenly muted, jazz music began to play on the speakers, and he kept talking to reporters without realizing he couldn't be heard. He was also reportedly heard saying:

"I’m going to go to bed."

The incident left several people puzzled while sparking concern about Joe Biden's mental and physical health, with one of them stating:

X users react to Joe Biden's latest gaffe at a conference in Vietnam

After the video of Joe Biden being abruptly cut off during a press conference in Vietnam went viral, X users trolled him. Several users called Biden an "embarrassment" and dubbed the situation "too funny."

Others pointed out that this was the reason why Joe Biden always uses a handheld microphone, with one also mocking that his actions are controlled by former President Barack Obama.

Following a two-day stay in India for the G20, Joe Biden flew to Vietnam to examine the country's diplomatic relations and held a news conference.

Biden began the news conference by confusing Robin Williams' film Good Morning, Vietnam for a well-known song.

"One of my staff members said, 'Remember the famous song, Good Morning Vietnam?' Well, good evening, Vietnam!"

This is not the first time that Biden has made blunders during his public appearance. Earlier this year, Biden faced criticism for referring to New Zealand's All Blacks as the Black and Tans, a British force deployed to Ireland in the 1920s to assist in smashing nationalist insurgents.

He made the gaffe in a bar in County Louth while thanking his distant relative Rob Kearney, an Irish player, for a tie. Biden was also caught sleeping during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in 2021, after seeming to doze off twice.