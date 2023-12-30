Who is Reynaldo Gianecchini? Viral webcam video controversy explored 

Brazilian soap actor Reynaldo Gianecchini has landed himself in the middle of a controversy after his private video was leaked online. In the same, the 51-year-old could be seen conversing with another man on a video call. At the time of writing this article, he had not publicly addressed the scandal.

For those unversed, Reynaldo Gianecchini is best known for playing Dante in Seven Sins. He was initially a model and went on to become a prominent figure in Brazilian television shows. He was married to journalist Marília Gabriela between 1999 and 2006.

On Thursday, December 28, a video of the actor appearing in a compromising position with another man made it online. It appeared as if the two were in a video call. At the time of writing this article, the identity of the other man was not made public. Nonetheless, the web cam footage, which was allegedly intimate in nature as per Thaiger, circulated across the internet like wildfire with many expressing shock over the same.

It remained unclear as to whether either of the parties involved leaked the content themselves or were hacked at the time of writing this article.

Due to the explicit nature of the video, it will not be included in the article. However, it has been repeatedly circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Reynaldo Gianecchini has lymphoma: About the actor as video goes viral

According to Famous Birthdays, Reynaldo Gianecchini was born on November 12, 1972, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Although he was acting in school plays since the age of six, he went on to earn a law degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo.

He entered the entertainment industry as a model. During his long stint in fashion, he modeled in several countries like Paris, Milan and New York. He also went on to become the face of luxury brand Giorgio Armani in Brazil.

According to IMDb, the model-turned-actor suffers from lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in the cells of the lymph system. His father Reynaldo Cisoto Gianecchini also suffered from pancreatic cancer and died in 2011.

The actor has two sisters, Roberta and Cláudia, who have made it on his Instagram in the past.

The Brazilian, who has identified as pansexual, eventually became an actor and producer. He has starred in numerous series, including plating the role of Paco Lambertini in Shades of Sin, Pedro in Wounded Past, Pascoal Silva in the hit Belissima, and Edu in Family Ties, amongst others.

Not only has he acted in soap operas, but also in films like S.O.S.: Women to the Sea Films.

Reynaldo Gianecchini has amassed over six million followers on Instagram. He frequently shares glimpses of his personal life with his fans. Yesterday, he uploaded a carousel of images that showed him getting his makeup done. He wrote in the caption:

“After / during / before By the hands of @silvanonuness_”

It appears as if Gianecchini will not be publicly addressing the recent scandal.

This is the first time the model-actor has made global news. It remains unclear as to whether legal action will be taken against the person who leaked the video.