Who is Robby Huffman? All about The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey’s girlfriend

Gabby Windey, an alum of The Bachelorette, recently revealed some details about her romantic life. She announced on Instagram that she is currently dating Robby Hoffman. Robby is originally from Brooklyn, New York, and finished her graduation and CPA program at McGill University. She is a standup comedian by profession.

As per Page Six, on Wednesday, she also appeared on The View, where she stated that she has been dating Robby for a few months now, adding:

“I always want to live my truth and my story. So, I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private, because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, cause I’m dating a girl.”

As a follow-up to her Instagram declaration, Gabby mentioned in her interview on The View that she is taking it slow. She also stated how happy she is with Robby:

“I know everyone's been really curious about who I'm dating and thank you. You know, I love to like, stir the pot and tease but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation because I'm dating a girl and it's been honestly truly like really the best experience over these last three months.”

Additionally, she elaborated on how her relationship with Robby is something that she had never experienced before and wanted to share the same with her fans because she wants to live her life honestly.

Meanwhile, Robby also shared an Instagram story featuring Gabby. In the caption for the same, she wrote:

“Guys some news … I am gay.”

Meet Robby Huffman, Gabby Windey's girlfriend

Besides her comedy career, Robby Hoffman also writes, and some of her works have been featured on shows like The Chris Gethard Show, Workin' Moms, and the Baroness Von Sketch Show. Her contribution to Odd Squad has also earned her a Daytime Emmy Award.

Additionally, Robby's website bio reads as follows:

“Robby Hoffman is a small ex-Chasidic queer Jewish stand-up comedian, writer, and true original. She was just named one of Vulture's Top Comedians to Watch in 2020, one of Comedy Central's UP NEXT comedians, and on Conan O’Brien’s Comics to Watch list.”

The description further continues:

“She has performed numerous times at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival and was a headliner for the New York Comedy Festival. In 2019, she recorded her first one-hour stand up special for Just for Laughs, "I’m Nervous" in Toronto, available on CraveTV.”

Gabby Windey made her first appearance on television in 2022 when she appeared on the show, The Bachelor, as Clayton Echar's co-star. She then appeared on The Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia, where Gabby Windey fell in love with Erich Schwer and got engaged. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits on November 4, 2022.

In her recent appearance on The View, Gabby Windey also shared how happy she feels, now that she is living the "truth." In addition, she shared that her ex-fiance Erich Schwer is unaware of this aspect of her life. Following that, Gabby Windey talked about her love for Robby and how she is the "best."

Additionally, ABC will air the latest episode of The Bachelorette season 20 on August 7, 2023.