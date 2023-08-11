Who was Robert Arevalo married to? All about his wife and marriage as veteran Filipino actor dies aged 85 

Filipino actor Robert Arevalo died at the age of 85 on August 10, 2020, according to Rappler. He was a critically acclaimed actor known for his roles in Visconde Massacre Story, Working Girls, May Bukas Pa, etc. Robert's cause of death is reported to be complications from Parkinsonism, according to Philstar.com.

The news of his death was first disclosed by his daughter, Anna Ylagan, on her Facebook account. Robert had been married to Barbara Perez since 1962, and they have three children together.

Robert's daughter Anna Ylagan wrote in a post,

"Today is the day that the Lord has chosen to take our dearest Papa home. Robert Francisco Ylagan, a.k.a. Robert Arevalo, peacefully passed away today at 10:17 am, Aug. 10, 2023."

Robert Arevalo's marriage with his wife Barbara Perez

Robert Ylagan Arevalo, aka Robert Arevalo was born on May 6, 1938, to Tito Arévalo and Guadalupe Francisco Ylagan. He was from Dumaguete, Philippines, and had a strong entertainment background with Tito, a famous composer and singer, and his uncle, actor Angel Esmeralda.

Robert Arevalo married Barbara Perez the "Audrey Hepburn of the Philippines" on August 11, 1962, according to Pinterest. The official ceremony was held in St. Joseph Church, the Worker Parish Church in Pacdal Circle.

They were together for more than 61 years before his demise. Their eldest daughter expressed in an interview with ABS CBN that Robert and Barbara's relationship was "pretty rare" and that,

"There are just too many temptations in showbiz.”

RJ Quillamor @RJQuillamor The moment he looked straight, I got chills. I felt that he was looking what’s inside me. Then I cried inside the cinema. Thank you for your art, Robert Arevalo. pic.twitter.com/1IBuHRjFIr

Barbara Perez starred in movies like No Man Is An Island, Taray at Teroy, Blusang Itim, and other distinguished roles in both the American and Filipino entertainment industries.

She left her prospering acting career to spend more time with her family and raise her and Robert Arevalo's three children Anna Ylagan, Georgina Ylagan, and Christian Ylagan. Her daughter Anna revealed:

"That was entirely her choice. I guess she also got tired of the industry, in a way. She felt that her time would be more worthwhile prioritizing raising her children.”

Robert and Barbara's relationship

ruben nepales @nepalesruben One of the Philippines' finest actors, #RobertArevalo , has died. The veteran thespian's passing was disclosed by his daughter, Anna Ylagan, in social media. He was 85. Love and hugs to Anna, Robert's wife of many years, actress Barbara Perez, and family. pic.twitter.com/HCGlSrNGsI

In an exclusive with ABS CBN three years ago, the couple talked about their relationship and how they are the opposite of each other.

Robert Ylagan and Barbara Perez explained that it was the "commitment" to each other that helped them overcome any obstacles and last this long together. Anna, their daughter added,

"They have their fights and arguments. But according to my dad, the fact that they’d still exert time and energy to fight means they haven’t given up on each other.”

The family revealed that,

"My mom is extremely OC [obsessive compulsive] and very particular about how in perfect order she wants things done. My dad [Robert] is on the other extreme. He’s pretty spontaneous about things."

Anna Ylagan added,

"He’s not neat. It’s my mom who makes him look that way. [Laughs] He just doesn’t sweat the small stuff."

Robert Arevalo and Barbara were known for their private and happy married life. They were never involved in any scandals or controversies and lived life in a peaceful home environment.

Their daughters disclosed that the couple was very normal in contrast to their fame, according to Fresherslive.

The three Ylagan children were witnessed lovingly kissing and making up after petty fights over small everyday life, according to ABS CBN. The children added that their parents never fought over anything serious, although if it got bad Anna Ylagan said,

"It’s always my dad who will make the first move."

The family had decided there would be a celebration of Robert Arevalo for a couple of days Aug 12 &13, and the Mass will be held at 7 pm on August 13, at Arlington Memorial Chapels, Araneta Ave., ‘Solace 1 & 2’.