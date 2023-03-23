Who is Rolf Saxon? Actor set to return to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two as William Donloe

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is bringing back Rolf Saxon as CIA analyst William Donloe. Viewers were introduced to Donloe's character in the first Mission: Impossible flick (1996) and was part of an iconic scene, titled Into the Vault.

The sequence, set inside the highly-secured CIA vault in the Canadian city of Langley, showed super spy Ethan Hunt suspending himself from a cord and dropping from the ceiling to loot the real NOC list in lieu of $10 million.

After the theft, Donloe, who was in charge of the highly classified documents, was laid off and posted to an Alaskan polar substation. So, his return to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two might spell trouble for Hunt as he’s probably back to avenge the humiliation.

Saxon aside, the ultimate part of the famed Mission Impossible series has also added Inuit actress Lucy Tulugarjuk and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham to its cast in undisclosed roles.

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced Rolf Saxon's casting on Instagram

Rolf Saxon’s return to the series comes more than a week after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One or Mission: Impossible 7 received its official poster. Featuring lead cast member Tom Cruise as Hunt, the image showed a glimpse of him doing what has been deemed “the biggest stunt in cinema history.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram to announce Saxon’s casting. He shared the actor’s black-and-white photo and captioned it:

“And Rolf Saxon…”

It’s not confirmed if the photo showed Saxon’s look from the film, but the actor sporting a beard and his signature glasses seem to indicate the same.

As soon as the photo was shared, people flooded the comments section with remarks like, “No way! He’s back… and hopefully not puking again!,” “Wait, is he manning a radar tower in Alaska?,” and an excited “Drop the traileeeeer.”

Saxon is an active stage performer and teaches at the Berkeley Repertory Theater School

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, on 7 July 1955, Rolf Saxon is noted for his performances in films like Saving Private Ryan, Tomorrow Never Dies, and in the TV series Agatha Christie's Poirot.

He has also lent his voice to several video games, including the Broken Sword series and The Witcher. Rolf Saxon’s deft vocal cord execution in the games earned him several nominations and awards.

A graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, he received a gold medal from the London-based institution. Further, the star studied acting at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, California.

Rolf Saxon performed at the California Shakespeare Festival and in the Berkeley, California area before shifting to London. He spent three decades in the UK and has an unrestricted work permit in the European country.

He received a Fringe First Award nod at the Edinburgh Festival while working for the Omphalos Street Theater Company. Moreover, Saxon’s adroit performance in a play titled The Price, where he portrayed Victor Franz, earned him the Best Actor in A Leading Role Award at the Manchester Evening News Theater Awards.

Rolf Saxon now stays in Northern California and is frequently seen performing on stage at the Ubuntu Theater in Oakland, Aurora Theater in Berkeley, and Jewel Theater in Santa Cruz.

The veteran actor also teaches at the Berkeley Repertory Theater School in Berkeley, California. While his portrayal of Father Buer/Fr. Buer in They Live Among Us was his last TV outing, August Falls (2017) was his last feature as an actor.

The release date of Mission: Impossible 7 is July 14, 2023.

The final part, Mission: Impossible 8 or Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two arrives on June 28, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes