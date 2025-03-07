"Who's going to milk them" — Internet reacts to scientists saying cockroach milk is more nutritious than cow milk, could become a superfood 

Reports of scientists saying that cockroach milk is more nutritious compared to cow milk have gone viral and amassed a lot of attention from netizens. On March 7, 2025 an X account @dom_lucre posted:

"DEVELOPING: Scientists Say cockroach milk is four times more nutritious than cow's milk and could be used as a new superfood for Millennials and Gen Z."

Moreover, as per indy100's report dated March 5, 2025, scientists have dubbed cockroach milk as an upcoming 'superfood.' Nutritionists have also come forth with claiming that the insect-derived milk has benefits with the possibility of being one of the most nutrient-dense substances available.

Internet users on X expressed their views on the claim of scientists concerning cockroach milk's nutritional benefits. Asking a doubt pertaining to milking the cockroaches, an X user tweeted:

"Alright, I'll ask the obvious question. Who's going to milk them. Will we have little cockroach dairy farms? I can't imagine their teats are very big so those suction cups will have to be teeny tiny."

"@grok how many cockroaches need to be milked to get 1 cup of cockroach milk?" an X user asked the AI tool.

"They're hard to milk. (They run so fast)," joked another X user.

"They can say it all they want, I’m not drinking it," wrote a netizen.

"I'd rather drink 4 times the amount of normal milk," added another netizen.

Several other netizens expressed similar sentiments, with some noting that this claim is not new.

"Must be all the same scientist that work at the WEF😆, " said an X user.

"They’ve actually been trying to spin this for almost a decade, maybe more," commented another user.

"Let’s see how my kids enjoy their cereal tomorrow," joked a netizen.

What is cockroach milk? Benefits and downside explored

According to a report by Healthline, cockroach milk is a crystallized substance with high amounts of protein. It is produced by a particular type of cockroach called Diploptera punctata.

Also known as the 'Pacific beetle cockroach', the milk-producing species gives birth to live offspring as opposed to other cockroach species that lay eggs. Hence, the Pacific beetle cockroach produces milk in the form of protein crystals to nourish their young ones. In recent times, scientists have discovered that cockroach-produced milk is a rich source of fats, carbs, and protein.

Reportedly, some of the potential benefits of cockroach milk include:

A lab analysis from 1977 showed that cockroach-produced milk comprises 25% carbs, 5% amino acids, 16-22% fat, and 45% protein.

Moreover, it is a non-dairy product, making it a naturally lactose-free option for lactose-intolerant people. It is also ideal for those allergic to cow's milk.

On the flip side, disadvantages of cockroach-derived milk include:

Cockroach-produced milk has a high calorie value and 1 cup of the same contains around 700 calories. Hence, consuming this milk in large quantities could lead to weight gain.

There is no research on how safe cockroach-produced milk is for human consumption.

It is important to note that despite reports about scientists' claims about its high nutritional value and comparing it to cow's milk, cockroach-produced milk is not available for consumption yet as there isn't a particular method of production available yet.

