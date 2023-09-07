Who saved Dennis Brown from a burning car? Details explored as paralyzed Texas resident tracks down his savior to express gratitude

On Sunday morning, September 3, 2023, Dennis Brown, a Dallas man who is paralyzed from the waist down, was almost engulfed by the flames from his burning rental car. However, the tragedy was avoided when a heroic woman rushed to the scene and dragged him out from the burning vehicle.

Although Dennis did not get her name during the ordeal, he later tracked her down to thank her for saving his life. The rescuer was identified as Tammi Arrington, a Mississippi resident who was visiting a friend in Texas when she noticed the burning car and sprang into action to save Dennis' life.

Dennis Brown' car was engulfed in flames (Image via Youtube/Fox 4 News)

Dennis had reportedly rented this particular car several times in the past. The car was also equipped with hand controls as the 58-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down due to being shot by a gunman when he was 22.

According to a Fox 4 news interview, Dennis noticed that the vehicle had broken down when the front end of his car caught fire. He panicked and tried to get his wheelchair out, but it was already later. However, help arrived on the scene in the form of Tammi Arrington, who had noticed the fire and rushed to the burning vehicle after noticing Dennis stuck inside it.

Dennis Brown was left paralyzed after being shot when he was 22 (Image via Youtube/Fox 4 News)

The woman initially tried to assemble Dennis' wheelchair, but she soon gave up and proceeded to pull and drag the man out of the burning vehicle, so as to save his life. During that time, Dennis was unable to get the name of his savior and stated that he would like a chance to thank her properly.

Dennis Brown finally reconnects with his savior, Tammi Arrington, after a friend informed the latter of Brown's interview

Days after the incident, Dennis Brown was able to successfully track down the heroic woman on Wednesday, September 6, and properly thank her. The same Fox 4 interview was noticed by the woman's friend who informed her about it. The woman was then identified as 42-year-old Mississippi resident Tammi Arrington.

Tammi Arrington (Image via Facebook/Tammi Murrah Arrington)

Dennis Brown told the New York Post in an interview:

"The first thing I said was ‘Tammi, this is Dennis, the guy in the wheelchair,"

He added:

"We started laughing man, we just started laughing."

Tammi Arrington (Image via Facebook/Tammi Murrah Arrington)

Tammi Arrington told the outlet that she was at the right place at the right time. She was reportedly helping her friend move into a new home at the location. Tammi then mentioned how she had stayed behind that morning instead of going out with her friend when she noticed the burning car from outside the window. At first glance, she thought that the vehicle was empty since all the doors were closed.

"I just happened to see his head move just a little bit from the headrest and then I realized there was someone in there."

She ran over to the burning car and asked Dennis Brown to get out of the flames, but after learning he was paralyzed, she immediately tried to assemble Dennis' wheelchair. However, she gave up due to a lack of time and proceeded to drag Dennis out of his car, away from the engulfing flames, and then quickly helped him onto the wheelchair.

Tammi told the New York Post that she was glad that he was okay and that she only did what any human would have done in the situation. Dennis Brown's mother, Julia, referred to Tammi as her son's angel since she saved him.