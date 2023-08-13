Who was Shelley Smith married to? All about her husband and kids as the supermodel turned actor dies at 70

American fashion model Shelley Smith, best known for appearing in The Associates and For Love and Honor, passed away on August 8 at the age of 70. The news was announced by her husband Michael Maguire via a Facebook video where it was revealed that the supermodel-turned-actor died after slipping into a coma after suffering a cardiac arrest at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital.

“Shelley lived an incredible life! We are all heartbroken, but we are also so fortunate to have been touched by this beautiful, intelligent, compassionate and incredible soul. Life is so short. Make every second count and fill every second with love.”

Remembering his wife, Maguire continued:

“She loved helping people. Most of all, she helped me. She made me a much better person than I ever would have been. We had a great marriage. I don’t know how to go on without her. But I know that we had an incredible relationship and it was as pure as anything could be.”

Born on October 25, 1952, Shelley Smith was a native of Princeton, New Jersey. She graduated from Connecticut College and launched her modeling career in the early 1970s. Smith then appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and got featured in Glamour magazine, Vogue, and Mademoiselle.

All you need to know about Shelley Smith's husbands and kids

Although Shelley Smith had a diverse professional career, she kept her private life under wraps. She was first married to Reid Nathan. Not much is known about her marriage to Nathan, or how they met in the first place. However, the duo shared two kids - Nicky Nathan and Miranda Nathan - during their time together.

After her marriage with Nathan ended, Smith tied the knot with fellow actor Michael Macguire. Just like her first union, not much is known about her second one as well. He was previously married to Marita Geraghty from 2001 to 2005.

68-year-old Macguire, a retired actor, is best known for appearing in the original Broadway production of the musical Les Misérables as Enjolras. The role bagged him a Tony Award in 1987, along with a Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk Award.

As per WhosDatedWho, Shelley Smith has also been linked with Richard Cohen, Peter Douglas, and Alan Thicke.

Shelley Smith had no kids with Michael Maguire, but they had a blended family of six, including four children. He also has two daughters - Kathleen Rose Maguire and Fiona Marie Maguire.

She entered the television industry in 1979 and co-starred with Martin Short, Wilfrid Hyde-White, and Alley Mills in The Associates. The courtroom drama aired 13 episodes before Smith's character, Sarah James, was killed off in 1980.

From 1983 to 1984, Smith played the role of Captain Carolyn Engel in the NBC military series For Love and Honor. The show also starred Cliff Potts, Yaphet Kotto, and Gary Grubbs. Smith appeared on series such as Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Diff'rent Strokes, Simon & Simon, and Murder She Wrote during the 1980s.

Smith participated in a number of game shows, including Super Password, Body Language, and Dick Clark's 10,000 Pyramid, in addition to her scripted appearances in movies.

Shelley Smith quit acting after a long career in show business and went to Antioch University to get a master's degree in psychology.

She started the Egg Donor Program, now called Hatch Fertility, in 1991 to help couples who couldn't have children.