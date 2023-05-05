Who is Souheila Yacoub? Meet the Swedish actress who plays Shishakli in Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is all set to premiere on the big screen on November 3, 2023, and fans can’t keep calm as the film continues to brew more and more surprises with its ever-growing cast, the latest addition being Souheila Yacoub who is slated to play the role of Shishakli, the squad leader of Fedaykin.

Deadline first announced the news, and the actress will join the likes of Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler, who were also recently announced for the film. The cast for the film will also include Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin, who will be reprising their roles from the first installment of the famed series.

Dune: Part Two’s Souheila Yacoub has been featured in a host of acclaimed projects

Souheila Yacoub is a Swiss actress, theatremaker, former rhythmic gymnast, and Miss Suisse Romande 2012 winner. She was born in Geneva and joined the Swiss National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team as a teenager, competing in the 2009 and 2010 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships before pursuing acting as a career. She trained at the Conservatoire National supérieur d’art dramatique, one of the oldest and most prestigious acting schools in Continental Europe.

She bagged her first significant theatre role on the Paris stage as Wahida in Wajdi Mouawad’s play Tous des oiseaux at Théâtre National de la Colline. Since then, she has starred in numerous production, including Gaspar Noé’s 2018 horror film Climax, the 2019 Canal+ miniseries Savages, the 2022 war drama series No Man’s Land, and Philippe Garrel’s black and white film The Salt of Tears, which premiered in the 70th Berlin International Film Fest.

The actress has been subject to critical acclaim for her stunning performances in her previous projects and her ability to delve into character flawlessly. The viewers have also termed her as one of the rising actresses in the industry, and Dune: Part Two is seen as the project that’ll set off the actress’ career and establish her position in the business.

Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli in Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two trailer promises an exciting adventure for fans, hinting at the arrival of many newcomers, including Souheilaa Yacoub. She plays the role of Shishakli in the upcoming series installment; however, even hardcore fans will fail to recognize this particular character as the Fremen appears briefly in the novels, with barely two pages to their name. So the question begs, who is Shishakli?

The novels acquaint us with the character of Shishakli as Paul is learning how to become a Sandrider, and they’re described as a squad leader of the Fedaykin. They loan Paul a pair of “maker hooks,” which the Fremen use to grab onto the sandworms and ride them. However, this brief conversation sums up the role of Shishakli in the series. And since then, fans have speculated if the upcoming installment plans to expand the character of Shishakli.

While it is unclear how the film will manage to do that and venture into the novel’s different storylines, one thing for sure is that the Academy Award-winning series is already subject to high expectations. Fans can expect the star-studded cast to add flair to the already unique storyline of the novel.

Dune: Part Two releases in theatres on November 3, 2023.

