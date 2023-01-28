Who is Spencer Wilks? Love Island 2023 bombshell is related to a Netflix star

25-year-old Spencer Wilks is the latest entrant alongside singleton Ellie Spence to debut on the 9th season of Love Island UK. Both the singletons made their appearances on the dating show this Wednesday, January 25. The new islander hails from Bournemouth and is a businessman who deemed himself "husband material" before entering the Love Island villa.

Spencer Wilkis and Ellie Spence's arrival comes just a day after the shocking elimination of Love Island contestants Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey. ITV's recent move to introduce fresh faces and unexpected twists in the show has created shockwaves among Love Island's viewers as well.

The newbie entrants, who joined the show following a dramatic pairing, were told that they had the option to pick who they wanted to couple up with first.

Meet islander Spencer Wilks, a quirky businessman from

Bournemouth

Spencer Wilks is a Bournemouth-based e-commerce businessman. During his love island VT, Spencer said that his job deals with selling adult toys online. Wilks owns a business called Trade Rush, which also sells ice scrapers, speakers, safety goggles, and printer ink.

When asked how his family and friends would describe him, the 25-year-old said that they would call him "loud, outgoing, and chatty. Energetic and enthusiastic."

Spencer referred to himself as "extremely affectionate," adding that he hopes to bring lots of "cuddles" inside the Love Island villa. He is an ardent fan of Justin Beiber and calls himself a "Belieber". Speaking about himself, Spencer further added:

“I do say the wrong things as I have no filter. If I think it, I’ll say it straight away. Sometimes it’s great, sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it stirs things up a bit which I find funny.”

Wilks also described himself as "husband material," stating that if someone is on the lookout for a husband, he is the guy. He yearns to travel and experience new places and claims to be faithful. He added that he will make tea in the morning but lacks expertise when it comes to cooking.

Speaking about his reason to join the villa as a singleton, Spencer Wilks said:

“It’s a great experience and I’ll be out of my comfort zone, maybe I’ll find someone that I could be with forever and to share that experience with someone I think is quite unique.This is the only time I’ve been single, so it’s now or never really.”

The contestant also made it clear that he would be put off if someone is "being fake." He added:

"I really don’t like that and it gets under my skin. When a girl’s b*tchy, that for me is just not a vibe."

Spencer Wilks's cousin featured on Netflix's 2018 documentary, The Game Changers

Spencer's celebrity cousin, James "Lightning" Wilks, is also a well-known professional MMA fighter, who retired in 2012 due to serious injuries.

Along with his vegan influencer wife, Alicia aka The Planted Mom, James also made an appearance in the 2018 Netflix documentary, The Game Changers, which was about athletes who went vegan. The documentary was executive produced by Pamela Anderson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jackie Chan.

James has also featured in Joe Rogan's podcast, fervently discussing his subject area for four hours.

Spencer Wilks will feature alongside 12 more islanders in Love Island 2023

The 9th season of ITV's Love Island will feature 12 more contestants, other than Spencer Wilks. This includes Ellie Spence, Olivia Hawkins, Shaq Muhammad, Tanyel Revan, Will Young, Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins, Tom Clare, Jesse Wynter, Aaron Waters, Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown, and Tanya Mahenga.

Thus far, the 2023 line-up has kept viewers on their toes with several dramatic moments over the past episodes, including a significant fight between two gents, a stressful recoupling that led to one contestant leaving the villa, the entrance of two new bombshells in the form of Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters, and a love triangle between Olivia Hawkins, Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, and Tom Clare.

Along with this, an old music video featuring the two models surfaced, revealing Olivia and Zara's previous relationship for the first time. With tensions and twists this high, it is best to brace yourselves for what is to come. Host Maya Jama will be steering this turbulent ride.

Tune in to Love Island 2023 on ITV2 and ITVX at 9 pm GMT/4 pm ET to see what happens next on the show.

