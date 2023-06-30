Who was Sue Johanson married to? All about her husband and children as sex educator dies aged 93

Canadian s*x educator Sue Johanson, best known for hosting live talk show Talk S*x, has passed away at the age of 93 in Thornhill, Ontario. The news was confirmed to CBC News by a representative who shared that Johanson died on June 29 in a long-term care home amidst her family.

Johanson rose to fame in her native country by hosting a call-in radio show and TV program, Sunday Night S*x Show. After the show's success, she bagged a US spinoff and hosted the show called Talk S*x with Sue Johanson from 2002 to 2008, helping North American audiences with their apparent embarrassing s*x problems.

Throughout her professional career, Sue Johanson helped the audience of her show destigmatize the conversation around intimacy and offered them advice on all topics ranging from fetishes to toys.

Before she began hosting her radio show, Johanson traveled across Ontario to impart s*x education. She has also authored books like S*x Is Perfectly Natural but Not Naturally Perfect, S*x, S*x, and More S*x, Talk S*x: Answers to Questions You Can’t Ask Your Parents, to help educate people about safe s*xual practices.

Born on March 13, 1930, Sue Johanson was a native of Toronto, Ontario. She was the daughter of a famed British war hero, Wilfred Powell, and an Irish Protestant mother, Ethel Bell.

Johanson went to nursing school at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg and became a qualified nurse when she graduated. In 1953, she tied the knot with a Swedish-Canadian electrician named Ejnor Johanson. They shared three kids together - Carol, Eric, and Jane.

Their family shifted to North York and Sue raised the kids. Johanson established a birth control clinic at Don Mills CI high school in 1972, marking a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Canada. She served as the clinic coordinator at that particular establishment until the year 1986.

She completed her education at the University of Toronto and the University of Michigan and graduated with a degree in s*x education and counseling.

While speaking to CBC, Sue Johanson's daughter, Jane, said that people were comfortable with Sue and often felt like they had "another mother or another grandmother."

"My mom was amazing. She was never judgmental, nor was she condescending or disapproving of any question that came her way."

Aside from her own shows, Sue Johanson appeared made guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Late Show with David Letterman.

While speaking with Letterman in 2003, she casually discussed female pleasure and said:

“What people don’t realize is that p*nis size does not matter, because the top two-thirds of the vagina has no nerve endings, there’s nobody home up there.”

In 2000, she was given the Order of Canada, which is one of the country's top citizen honors, for being "a strong and successful advocate for s*x education in Canada" over the last 30 years.

In 2010, she was given the Bonham Centre Award by the Mark S. Bonham Centre for S*xual Diversity Studies for her work teaching people about s*xual identity.

