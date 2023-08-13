19-year-old Maple Batalia, an aspiring model and student at Simon Fraser University, was shot and stabbed by her jealous ex-boyfriend Gurjinder Dhaliwal while leaving campus after a late-night study session in September 2011.

Surveillance footage linked Gurjinder and his accomplice Gursimar Bedi to a rental car that was seen at the crime scene, leading to their arrest. Authorities speculated that Gursimar was the former's "eyes and ears" and had followed Maple for days. He also helped Gurjinder flee from the crime scene after the attack. The victim was shit thrice and stabbed at least 11 times.

Years later, Gurjinder Dhaliwal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Meanwhile, Gursimar Bedi was found guilty of being an accessory to the crime and sentenced to 22 months in prison. He was given an early release in February 2018.

An all-new episode of Oxygen's Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins is slated to chronicle Maple Batalia's slaying this Sunday, August 13, 2023. The episode titled Killer Obsession will air on the channel at 7:00 pm ET.

Here's an official synopsis for the same:

"The last precious moments of rising star Maple Batalia are captured on a security camera before she's gunned down at her college campus in British Columbia; a community grieves as a mother's anguished pleas for justice capture national attention."

Maple Batalia's ex-boyfriend and his accomplice were linked to the attack using surveillance and a rented car

Initially, Maple Batalia's stabbing and shooting death seemed an unsolvable mystery with no evidence or witnesses. She was attacked in a parking lot of the Surrey Central City Campus of Simon Fraser University in British Columbia while leaving after a late-night study session.

The incident occurred sometime around 1:00 in the early morning hours. Maple, a 19-year-old aspiring model, actress, and health science student, was shot thrice and stabbed at least eleven times. She later died at a local hospital.

Maple's jealous ex-boyfriend, Gurjinder Dhaliwal, was a person of interest in the killing from the beginning stages of the investigation. She broke up with him, and the former couple have been on bad terms ever since. They even had several altercations after the breakup.

However, a lack of evidence obstructed police from taking action against Gurjinder. Relying on surveillance footage from CCTV cameras in and around the parking lot, they tracked a white Dodge sports car to the ex-boyfriend and his accomplice, Gursimar Bedi.

The vehicle was reportedly seen speeding away from the crime scene where Maple was attacked about five minutes after the incident and was also spotted at the exact spot five hours before it occurred. Police also found a spent shell casing, which matched the bullets used to shoot the teenager, in the car.

Authorities speculated that Gursimar, who was a student at the same university, was the former's "eyes and ears" and had followed Maple for days before the attack. He also helped Gurjinder flee from the crime scene after the attack.

Gurjinder and Gursimar were then arrested and charged with first-degree murder and accessory to the crime, respectively. Both pleaded not guilty and maintained their innocence of the crime.

Where are Gurjinder Dhaliwal and Gursimar Bedi now?

The Hindustan Times reported that shortly before his trial in early 2016, Gurjinder Dhaliwal changed his decision and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, receiving a minimum sentence of 21 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

As per The Cinemaholic, Gurjinder was temporarily released from prison to visit his sick grandparents in 2019. It outraged Maple Batalia's family, leaving them devastated. The outlet further reported that he is still serving time in a Canadian facility.

Meanwhile, Gursimar Bedi was found guilty of the charge brought against him and was sentenced to 22 months in prison on January 27, 2017. However, he was given credit for time already served and granted an early release from prison in February 2018, six months before the original release time.

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins will further delve into Maple Batalia's murder case on Sunday, August 13.