Who is Thomas Robb? Reports of KKK leader's death spark wild reactions online

Recently, some rumors about the death of Thomas Robb, the national director of Knights of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), have been circulating on social media. The reason behind the online rumors is the unconfirmed news report, which cites a tweet from user Fetty (@thatsfetty) as the source. The tweet discretely states that the Arkansas-based white supremacist has passed away at 77 but doesn't provide any concrete evidence to back the massive claim.

For the uninitiated, Robb has been the head of one of the few active Klan organizations, Knights of KKK, since the 1980s. Having been linked to one of the most notorious cults and ideologies known worldwide, Thomas has repeatedly raised many eyebrows with his racist and anti-Semitic remarks.

Thus, understandably, social media claims around the KKK leader's death have garnered plenty of wild reactions from the netizens, with many even celebrating the same.

Thomas Robb, the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) leader, is also the Pastor of the Christian Revival Center

Robb, born in 1946, took over the leadership role of the infamous Klan organization in 1989 after the original head, David Duke, left in the '80s. It has been reported that, like Duke, Robb targeted a mainstream approach and even picked a new name, "The Knights Party," for the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Moreover, Robb chose to become the organization's national director, unlike Duke, who held the traditional title of "Imperial Wizard."

Thomas Robb focused on letting go of many KKK traditions in a bid to make the Klan's image "gentler and kinder," which also led to many Klansmen parting ways with the organization. However, he also maintained proximity to far-right groups, whether speaking at the Aryan Nation's annual "World Congress," contributing to the internet forum Stormfront, or even appearing on another white supremacist, Jamie Kelso's Voice of Reason Radio Network.

He also has the title of Pastor of the Christian Revival Center in Zinc, Arkansas, which has adopted the Christian Identity theology that supports racism and antisemitism. Thomas Robb, who advocates that "the Anglo-Saxon, Germanic, Scandinavian, and kindred people are the people of the Bible," also penned an article in The Crusader in 2016 supporting Trump. However, the Trump Campaign was quick enough to denounce the article.

Over the years, Thomas Robb has also openly written hateful remarks about other races using derogatory language.

Robb's death rumors garner various reactions from the netizens

After rumors about Thomas Robb's death started making rounds online, many netizens quickly reacted to the trending reports. Some users even joked about Robb meeting Queen Elizabeth II after his death, while others shared celebratory tweets in response to the death reports.

Readers can find some of the reactions to the unconfirmed death rumors of the Ku Klux Klan leader:

As reports of the death of the notorious Ku Klux Klan leader and Christian Revival Center's Pastor remain unconfirmed, readers should take rumors with a grain of salt unless any concrete evidence comes out.

