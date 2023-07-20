Who told Bethenny Frankel to marry Jason Hoppy? BHOBH alum spills the tea

In a recent episode of the "Just B" podcast, former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel discussed various trending topics about Bravo. During the conversation, she also opened up about her marriage to Jason Hoppy. Bethenny mentioned that radio and television talk show host Andy Cohen had advised her to marry the pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny Frankel shared the following while having a conversation with Jill Zarin on the Podcast episode:

“Andy told me to marry Jason, so, there we go. F***ing worst idea in history.”

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy first met in 2008, after which they started dating a few months later. After dating for over a year, the couple got engaged during season 3 of Real Housewives of New York City. Following this, Frankel and Hoppy decided to tie the knot back in March 2010 while she was pregnant with Hoppy's child.

The couple welcomed their daughter Bryn in May 2010. After three years of marriage, the couple decided to separate. The following were Frankel's words to US Weekly back then:

“This was an extremely difficult decision that, as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family. We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is, and will always remain our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel is dating Paul Bernon

Her divorce from Jason Hoppy was finalized in 2016, and at that time, the stars made several headlines related to the custody battle over their daughter. In the divorce proceedings, both parties made numerous accusations against each other. On July 2016, the finalization of their divorce was announced, but the details of the divorce agreement were kept confidential.

According to current information, Frankel is in a relationship with businessman and film producer Paul Bernon. Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon met each other through a dating app in 2018. Following a few months, both couples made their relationship public on Instagram on December 25, 2018.

After this, Bethenny Frankel celebrated her one-year anniversary with Paul on September 12, 2019. According to her:

"Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible. Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!"

Frankley then revealed many details about her current relationship with Paul during an interview with People magazine on December 31, 2019. She shared the following:

"Things are wonderful. He's a good person who I love. I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny. He has a really nice family too; I'm very close to them.”

While some breakup news erupted regarding the couple back in October 2020, the couple was spotted together in Miami in January 2021. Following this, the two stars took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in February 2021. As of now, there has not been a date revealed regarding when their marriage will take place, but Bethenny Frankel says she is not in a hurry.

