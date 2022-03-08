Who is Tyler Henry? Career explored ahead of Life After Death With Tyler Henry premiere

Life After Death with Tyler Henry is an intensely woven, deeply emotional reality series that is all set to be released on March 11, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The docuseries will have nine episodes collectively.

Former Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry will be seen taking his exceptional clairvoyant skills on an intimate journey all across the country to continue helping different individuals find closure while digging deep into his own backstory during the documentary series.

Life After Death With Tyler Henry is arriving soon on Netflix

Tyler Henry is a well-known American reality TV personality with a net worth of $3 million. His place of birth is in Hanford, California. Tyler is highly acclaimed for being a remarkable clairvoyant medium on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry on the popular E! television network.

He is the author of the book Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side, which he wrote in 2016. There has been much intriguing debate regarding the show and whether Henry's skills are authentic.

Henry has also been a part of several popular TV shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Insider, The Talk, The View, Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Access Hollywood Live, The Doctors, Last Call with Carson Daly, Today, Entertainment Tonight, Celebrity Page and Extra.

Henry has expressed his excitement regarding his brand new journey in Life After Death with Tyler Henry on Netflix by saying:

"I am so excited and grateful for this show. It has given me the opportunity to bring answers and healing to so many people around the country. It allowed me to truly change people’s lives....I also had no idea I would be exploring a family mystery of my own. I am so proud of the profound stories, true testimonials of resilience, and shocking validations that made this such a rewarding experience." (via TV Insider)

The docuseries has been produced by 44 Blue Productions for Netflix. Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch and Corbett/Stern Productions will serve as the executive producers along with David Hale, Larissa Matsson, Michael Corbett, and Larry Stern.

Readers can catch Life After Death with Tyler Henry premiering on 11 March (Friday), exclusively on Netflix.

