Who was Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia? All about the last heir to the throne of Italy ahead of The King Who Never Was on Netflix

Netflix is set to release a new documentary series that traces the life of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the last heir to the throne of Italy. The investigative documentary will focus mainly on the judicial affairs surrounding the murder of the young Dirk Hamer, which was central to the prince's life. Each episode will explore more intimate details about Vittorio, starting with his troubled relationship with his parents, his love story with Marina Doria, his years spent in Iran, as well as more scandalous details.

Titled The King Who Never Was, the upcoming Italian docuseries will be available exclusively on Netflix from July 4, 2023, from 3:01 am ET onwards. Viewers can gain more insight regarding the royal family of Naples and the politics behind the incident involving Savoia and Hamer from the docuseries.

All about Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the heir to the throne of Italy

Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the only son of Umberto II, the last king of Italy, went by the title Duke of Savoy. While he had claimed the headship of the House of Savoy, he lived most part of his life in exile, following the constitutional referendum of 1946, which abolished the monarchy, creating the Italian Republic.

Savoia was a contentious figure in Naples and was a part of numerous controversies both in Italy and abroad due to a series of incidents, including his antisemitic attitude. He was also a member of Propaganda Due (P2) and was responsible for high-level corruption and political manipulation.

About the Dirks Hamer and Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia incident

Savoia was also tried on a murder charge, of which he was eventually cleared, but was convicted of a firearms offense. The prince accidentally fatally wounded a 19-year-old named Dirks Hamer when he shot him twice on August 18, 1978, from his yacht which was anchored near the one on which Hamer was sleeping, off a south Corsican island.

One of the bullets severed an artery in Hamer's thigh, and after four months of agony and fourteen operations including a leg amputation, Hamer died. The prince took liability for the accident and was jailed for seven weeks. He was, then, released without charge. A Corsican court had charged Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia for fatal wounding and arms offenses, but in November 1991, the Paris Appeals Court acquitted him of the murder charge and found him guilty only for the latter offense.

What is The King Who Never Was all about?

The upcoming Netflix docuseries on the life of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia will explore the tragic killing of a German teenager in 1978 with a special focus on the details of the case. The King Who Never Was will feature interviews with members of the royal family, friends, witnesses of the incident, as well as experts who handled the case to uncover the truth behind the incident. Along with interviews, the docuseries will also feature personal testimonies, archival footage, and investigative storytelling to give viewers an immersive experience of the incident.

Directed by Beatrice Borromeo, the docuseries is coming soon to Netflix this July 4, 2023.

