Who was Vivian Silver? Ethnicity explored as Canadian peace activist is confirmed dead after going missing in Hamas massacre 

A Canadian-Israeli peace activist named Vivian Silver has been identified as one of the missing people who died in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The news of her demise was confirmed on Monday, November 13, by her family, as reported by Al Jazeera.

As per a statement to CBC News, given by Yonatan Zeigen, the son of Vivian Silver, she was killed during the first set of Hamas attacks in the southern Israeli communities. He further added how his mother’s remains were recovered weeks back, but it was only recently that she could be identified.

In the aftermath of her tragic death, tributes started pouring in online. For instance, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly described her as “a proud Israeli-Canadian and lifelong advocate for peace.”

Vivian Silver was the founder of Women Wage Peace

Vivian Silver, the 74-year-old Israeli-Canadian peace activist who was a victim of the Hamas attack on Israel, was confirmed dead on Monday. Before the October 7 attack, Vivian Silver had moved to the family home in Kibbutz Be’eri, Gaza, to advocate for peace, as per her family’s statement to CTV News on Monday. She was last seen there and was reportedly one of the hostages taken by Hamas.

Her last communication was through a phone call and later a WhatsApp message to Yonatan Zeigen, one of her two sons. She informed him that Hamas militants were inside her house and it was time to “stop joking and say goodbye,” as per the BBC. It was around 11 am local time on the fateful morning of October 7.

As per Al Jazeera, Silver was the founder of the organization Women Wage Peace, which advocated for Israel’s peace with Palestine. She was also a member of the Arab-Jewish Center for Equality, Empowerment, and Cooperation.

The news outlet also reported that in the early 1970s, Vivian Silver relocated from Winnipeg, Canada (where she was born and raised) to Israel as a junior in college. Meanwhile, Ynet News cites that Silver was the founder of the Ajeec Nisped peace movement and a board member of B’Tselem.

Vivian Silver was an alumna of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and as a college-goer, she co-founded the Student Zionist Alliance and co-organized the first National Conference of Jewish Women in 1973, according to Times Now News.

A Washington Post article from early November also described Silver as someone who spent “her entire adult life denouncing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, lobbying for diplomatic solutions to the conflict, ferrying children from Gaza to Israeli hospitals,” and more.

For those unaware, the Hamas attack on Israel claimed over 1200 lives of mostly civilians on October 7, with around 240 people being taken hostage. Following this, Israel launched a counterstrike on Palestinian cities, especially Gaza and the West Bank. So far, it has claimed the lives of over 11,000 innocent people.

As per Al Jazeera reports, on Monday, Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing claimed that they would release 70 women and children in exchange for a five-day truce. However, Israel was allegedly “procrastinating and evading” on the deal.