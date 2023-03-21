Who will appear on That’s My Jam season 2 episode 3? Celebrity guests, release date and time explored

That’s My Jam season 2 is set to return with an episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Jimmy Fallon will welcome four more musicians as they participate in a variety of musical and dance games in a friendly competition consisting of five rounds.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads,

"Jimmy Fallon invites Chance the Rapper, French Montana, Jabari Banks and Quavo to compete in a series of series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Don't Drop the Beat, Launch the Mic and Drawing a Blank."

The upcoming episode of That’s My Jam season 2 will air on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

That’s My Jam season 2 episode 3 is titled Chance the Rapper & French Montana vs. Jabari Banks & Quavo

In the upcoming episode of the NBC show, host Jimmy Fallon will welcome four more celebrities as they get ready for some friendly musical competition. As the title Chance the Rapper & French Montana vs. Jabari Banks & Quavo suggests, these celebrities will compete in teams to win the “whimsical musical variety game show.”

Chance the Rapper

The American hip-hop recording artist is currently one of the highest-paid rappers in the world. The rapper was born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett in Chicago on April 16, 1993, and is known for being a successful unsigned artist. The upcoming That’s My Jam cast member released his first single in December 2011, followed by a mixtape, 10 Day, in 2012.

French Montana

The Moroccan-born American rapper is set to compete in the NBC singing game show. Born Karim Kharnouch in Rabat, Morocco, his stage name is a combination of his French heritage and the character Tony Montana from Scarface. He moved to America when he was 13 years old and lived in the South Bronx. He launched a series of mixtapes in 2002 under Cocaine City and released his debut in 2007 before being signed to Akon’s Konvict Muzik two years later.

Jabari Banks

The popular actor from Bel Air is set to appear on That’s My Jam season 2. He was born in 1998 and is a graduate of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in musical theater. Despite having no prior acting experience, he shone during his Zoom audition for Bel-Air, appeared in the Peacock original series, and earned a BET Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the show.

About the That’s My Jam season 2 episode 3 contestant, Bel-Air’s producer said at the Deadline Contenders Television:

"If I can brag on Jabari for a quick second here: That’s what you can see on screen and that’s talent and that’s great but that’s not the entire job."

He continued:

"He didn’t have a lot of professional experience when he started which kept me up at night as we were trying to decide to give him the job but it was a very good gamble which paid off tremendously."

Quavo

The American rapper, singer, songwriter, director, and record producer is set to appear on the NBC show. He was born Quavious Keyate Marshall in 1991 in Athens, Georgia, and grew up with his future bandmates Offset and Takeoff, as they are all related.

The trio formed Polo Clun in 2008 and later changed their name to Migos. They released several mixtapes before releasing their first studio album, Yung Rich Nation, in 2015. The following year, Quavo released his single Champions, featuring Kanye West, Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, and Desiigner.

