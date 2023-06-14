Who is YesJulz? Influencer trolled online after addressing LeBron James claims

Popular influencer YesJulz has finally spoken up after several rumors on social media claimed that she had an affair with LeBron James. Putting an end to the hoax, YesJulz has now said that she has never been alone with James. Posting the video on social media, she also threatened the publications spreading misinformation by saying that she would be suing them for spreading “false narratives” about her.

“Time to put these malicious rumors to rest. I’m so tired of people making the most ridiculous sh*t up about me and running with it. It wasn’t Lebron. And then next blog I see reporting about this, I’m suing the f**k out of you,” she captioned the video.

The fake news of YesJulz being with LeBron spread soon after the influencer posted a few pictures of herself in a yellow bikini. As soon as the pictures went viral, a social media user commented on the same, saying that he doesn't "blame bron."

Several users commented on the post and asked what the user meant by the same. While there was never any proof of the two connecting romantically, the fake news was quick to spread on social media, making people believe in the same. The matter became even more controversial as LeBron is already married and has three kids with his high school sweetheart Savannah James.

However, after YesJulz posted the clarification on her social media, several netizens began trolling her and were quick to point out that nobody heard of the rumors:

Social media users trolled influencer after she cleared up the rumors of her dating LeBron. (Image via Instagram)

YesJulz is an influencer and entrepreneur

YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Goddard, is a prominent social media personality. She is known for her work in event planning, marketing, and brand collaborations. Having a following of millions, she has worked with popular names like Kanye West, Pusha T, and Nas.

Born in 1990, the influencer is currently 33 years old and owns a radio station as well as a music management company.

She is also known as the “Queen of Snapchat,” as her stories on the platform receive millions of views.

As per her website, many of her clients include Puma, Beats By Dre, KITH, Kanye West, Sprite, Coors Light, Red Bull, EA Sports, T-Mobile, Skype, Viber, and Rent The Runway.

While Julz is well regarded in the industry, this time, her clip her viral clip has sparked hilarious reactions and incessant trolling on social media.

“There was a rumor about this?”: Social media users react to YesJulz clearing the air about her alleged romance with LeBron

After social media influencer YesJulz took to her online platforms to set the record straight and address the lingering rumor surrounding her alleged romance with basketball superstar LeBron James, social media users were left amused, as they claimed that they had never heard of the rumors she was talking about.

At the same time, this incident once again sparks the need to understand how one should only trust information on social media that is verified from reliable sources so that fake news does not spread further.

