Why was the 2023 Kimchi Festival Canada cancelled? Refunds and all you need to know

The 2023 Kimchi Festival Canada was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, as per the event's organizers. The scheduled festival was about to feature performances by Billlie, VIVIZ, ONEUS, Jamie Park, Xdinary Heroes, and Gukjeondan, among others. The Canadian festival was about to be held at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, from June 23 to 24, 2023. On June 14, the event’s organizers issued a statement on their Instagram account apologizing for the inconvenience.

They mentioned that the last few days have been difficult for them, adding that they have had many meetings with the production team and the idol agencies about the matter of the festival and "the safety of the public and idols." The organizers also stated that Canada is currently experiencing numerous natural disasters, which are reportedly the worst in the last 100 years.

Aside from that, they mentioned that the Kimchi Festival was to celebrate the 60th anniversary of unity between Canada and South Korea. However, because of the problems that are currently happening in Canada, the organizer decided that "it is not the proper time to host the festival."

They also expressed their sadness while informing the decision to cancel the event for the time. Moreover, the organizers wrote that they already informed Ticketmaster to return all tickets that have been sold "as soon as possible." As such, fans can visit the Kimchi Festival’s website for refund related informations.

Meanwhile, the Kimchi Festival’s organizer mentioned in a comment under the post that they will look at rescheduling as well as a different venue for the event. They further stated that this is not what they were expecting nor what they wished for, so "this has been a hard loss for all involved."

Ticketmaster issues statement regarding the ticket refunds of 2023 Kimchi Festival Canada

Besides the event's official website, the Ticketmaster website also mentions that the Kimchi Festival is canceled because the event's organizers had to cancel it due to unforseeable circumstances.

They added that no action is required to obtain a refund since it will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, and this may be completed within 30 days. If the event organizers are offering a credit option, then it will be visible within the Event Details of the order, which can be found in one's Ticketmaster account.

Ticketmaster further mentioned that if the Kimchi Festival's tickets were transferred to the people, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster. Thus, customers can check the Ticketmaster website to see their purchase policy for more information.

More about The SaskTel Centre

The SaskTel Centre, the venue for the 2023 Kimchi Festival Canada, was opened in 1988 and has been a prominent location for live music, sports, and various events in Saskatoon for over three decades. It initially hosted a Western Hockey League (WHL) game between the Saskatoon Blades and the Brandon Wheat Kings. Over the years, the venue has expanded through multiple renovations, including the addition of more seats, luxury suites, and improved facilities.

Apart from hockey games, the SaskTel Centre is also used for lacrosse and basketball matches, both national and international events, and a wide range of world-class concerts. Moreover, it serves as a central gathering place for residents of central Saskatchewan, offering diverse entertainment options.

Some notable past events include the 1989 and 2010 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, six sold-out concerts by Garth Brooks in 2016, a two-night performance as part of Elton John's 2019 Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour, an attendance record-setting show by Metallica in 2018, and even the Lieutenant Governor's Centennial Gala for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 2005.

The SaskTel Centre continues to attract a growing list of up-and-coming artists and numerous renowned musicians, rock legends, and Canadian icons, making it a thriving hub for entertainment.

