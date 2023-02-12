Why is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

Fans will have to wait for another week for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4. While TLC was supposed to release episode 3 of the show on Sunday, February 12 at 8 pm ET, the network has postponed it for Super Bowl LVII, which will air at the same time.

The intense football competition will be broadcast live on the Fox channel from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm ET. TLC will instead air a repeat telecast of 1000-Lb. Sisters season 4 episodes 1 and 2 from 8 pm ET to 10 pm ET during this slot.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 3, titled If You Can't Jump, You Plunge, will be available to watch on TLC next Sunday, February 19 at 8 pm ET.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 3 will see some couples navigate tricky terrain

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"Nicole has a rocky reunion with Mahmoud. Gabe embarks on his new Colombian life. Kris and Jeymi finally meet face-to-face. Rishi keeps a secret from Jen. Daniele frets over finances. Debbie prepares to move to Morocco for a much younger man."

Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will showcase Gabe arriving in Colombia to start his new life with Isabel, whose parents still don't know that Gabe is transgender. Meanwhile, Nicole will return to Egypt to give her husband Mahmoud another chance despite their multiple cultural differences. As seen in a preview, she will shock her family after revealing that she converted her religion and is now a Muslim.

Kris and Jeymi, on the other hand, will meet for the first time and might even get physically intimate. Jen will arrive in India to be with Rishi, whose parents have no idea that he is already engaged. In fact, in a preview, Rishi's mother asks him to find a girl while presenting him with a wedding proposal from his own village. Rishi mentions in a confessional that his family might not accept Jen as his bride.

Elsewhere, Daniele will try to find a place for herself and even taunt her husband Yohan for not contributing anything to the financial aspect of their marriage, calling him a "wife."

Fans will also meet Debbie, who is getting ready to go to Morocco to meet Oussama, who is 43 years younger than her.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 2?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Nicole heads to Egypt to salvage her marriage; Kris and Jeymi have last minute nerves before meeting; Daniele is not impressed by Yohan's new business; Isabel fears telling her parents that Gabe is trans."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele arrived in the Dominican Republic to live with her partner Yohan. She met Yohan’s family and commented that she could not live in the house for a very long period of time because there was no air conditioner. She was also offended by the state of Yohan’s meat business as the products were kept in the open with no refrigeration, and flies were all over them.

Kris was excited to meet her partner Jeymi but was concerned about how to deal with narcolepsy. Jen's friend texted Rishi on social media, claiming to be someone from London, but he did not respond to the message.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes