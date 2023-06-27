Why did American Idol alum David Archuleta’s mother leave the Mormon church? Details explored

American Idol’s David Archuleta was placed second during season seven of the singing competition. He opened up about his coming out story in an interview with People magazine on June 24, 2023. The singer came out to the world in 2021 and stepped away from the Mormon Church. He opened up to People magazine about coming out to his mother and said that she didn't have the easiest time accepting his journey.

He said that she initially told him that while she loves him, she loves God more and that marriage was between a man and a woman. However, she eventually accepted the American Idol alum’s association with the LGBTQIA+ community. She also left the Mormon church since the queer community has “been really not welcomed in this church.”

"My mom said, “I’m going to step away from the church.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And she just said, ‘If you’re going to h*ll, we’re all going to h*ll together. She just kind of said it in a funny way," he told the publication.

American Idol alum David Archuleta’s mother opens up about her decision to leave the church

American Idol season 5 winner, David Archuleta came out in 2021 and left the Mormon church. Lupe Bartholomew, his mother, initially had trouble accepting his journey. However, she also ended up leaving the church in solidarity with her son.

During his conversation with People Magazine on Saturday, he said that he understood his mother's reservations because, until a month before he came out, he believed in the same things. He told his mother that he didn’t need her to accept everything about him immediately but just wanted her to be willing to walk beside him and learn with him.

The former American Idol contestant said that his mother told him that she could do that for him.

"So it was really sweet to see her now at the point where she said, ‘I don’t want to leave my family just to follow God. ‘She’s like, I can follow God and accept my son',” he said to the publication.

Lupe also opened up leaving the church in an editorial for QSaltLake. She told the publication that she had invited her to attend a sacrament meeting. However, she noted that he eventually stopped going as it hurt him too much to be there.

Lupe stated that she initially couldn’t understand where the hurt was coming from and then it hit her that the LGBTQIA+ community wasn't really welcome in the church.

"‘We love you, but you’re not welcome to participate in all the blessings because of who you are.’ Some talks have been really hurtful towards them, and I didn’t get it then because I was so committed to stay and obey. It wasn’t an easy decision to leave," she said.

The mother of the winner of American Idol said that she cried for many nights because she felt a lot of pain to see her child suffer so much. She added that she sat in a sacrament meeting one day and looked around and said to herself that “God is not here.”

Lupe researched the history of the church and decided to take a step back completely. She decided that once she found out the “true story” of Joseph Smith she didn’t want to be a part of it.

