Drake and Lil Yachty are known to be good friends in the rap community, and they have reportedly been hanging out with each other a lot for the past two years. However, more recently, on August 12, Lil Yachty called out Drake (@champagnepapi) in the former's recent post, as per The Shade Room.

The Canadian rapper posted a picture with his son Adonis, seemingly unbraiding the child's hair. Lil Yachty, however, commented on the post, trolling the former of pretending to braid his son's hair.

While Drake followed up with his own witty remark, the two rapper's interaction in the comment section of the Instagram post have led to fans responding with their own quips. One fan asked,

"Why they arguing like two girlfriends."

One fan's comment on the Drake and Lil Yachty situation. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Drake responds to his friend Lil Yachty's trolling, fans react hilariously to the duo's latest interaction

The five-time Grammy Award winning rapper recently posted a picture of him and his 5-year-old son Adonis on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The rapper is seen sitting behind his son, opening the braids from the child's hair. He captioned the picture,

"Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy - Allen Iverson."

According to People, his long-time friend, Lil Yachty, decided to troll him in the comments saying,

"It’s no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet."

The God's Plan rapper quickly clapped back to his friend's comment taking a jab at the Strike rapper's own relationship with his son.

"I was unbraiding it b*tch your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school"

The response has been interpreted as a joke between friends, as the American rapper does not actually have a son. Yachty, however, has a daughter, who was born on October 20, 2021, and is about two years old. While Drake's reply has now been deleted, Yachty's comment still remains on @champagnepapi's post.

Following their hilarious exchange, fans' opinions and funny reactions came flooding in after Lil Yachty commented on Drake's post, with many calling the Passionfruit rapper's reply "sassy." Below are some of the comments made by netizens.

Some fans complimented the Rich Flex rapper's wit. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens also commented about both rapper's friendship dynamic. (Image via Instagram/@shaderoom)

More reactions about the two rapper's recent interaction. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens commented on Drake's use of the word "unbraiding." (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Another recent incident of the two rappers' funny bromance

Lil Yachty doesn't always troll the Hotline Bling rapper, and sometimes, he takes his friend's side as well, while still making fun of him. Another recent incident, that is a testament to their bond, unfolded when the Canadian rapper posted about his It's All a Blur Tour on July 7, 2023, with a series of pictures. As per Hip Hop Dx, Yachty commented on the post saying,

"Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear."

Drake responded in a form of a rant about painting his nails pink, saying,

"GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX....which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it…wait is the world homophobic? Smh."

Lil Yachty quickly replied to the Jimmy Cooks rapper's rant, trying to calm him down saying,

"woo-sah brother, your not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF."

Netizens are loving the back-and-forth between the two artists and are waiting for more hilarious interactions in the future.