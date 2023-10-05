Why is Banksy being sued? Lawsuit explained as famous street artist's identity at stake

Well-known artist Banksy has been recently sued by Andrew Gallagher, the owner of the greeting card company Full Colour Black. The lawsuit was filed after Banksy reportedly shared an Instagram post on November 18, 2022, and encouraged shoplifters to go to the high-street fashion store, Guess. He wrote at the time:

"Alerting all shoplifters. Please go to Guess on Regent Street. They've helped themselves to my art without asking. How can it be wrong to do the same to their clothes."

Gallagher's lawyers have not revealed too many details about the lawsuit so far. The Daily Beast states that graffiti artist Robin Gunningham's name has been frequently linked to the person but nothing has been officially confirmed until now.

Banksy and Full Color Black were involved in a trademark dispute

Andrew Gallagher's lawsuit against Banksy is in response to an Instagram post that was shared last year. According to Artnet, Andrew's company Full Colour Black claims in the lawsuit that the post featured defamatory words, referring to "the Claimant."

The outlet states that the post was shared after the European Union's Intellectual Property Office ruled in favor of the artist following a trademark dispute with the greeting card company. The company is now seeking damages worth $1.6 million and an injunction to prevent any chances of defamation.

The Sun states that Andrew has also sued the Pest Control Office Limited, which is in charge of authorizing the artist's works. The outlet also said that the artist will reportedly not appear in court in person.

Meanwhile, Andrew's attorney Aaron Wood said that the artist's identity might get disclosed because of the lawsuit. He also added:

"His work will change in the public's view if everyone knows who he is and that he has a back story."

The artist's identity remains a mystery. The Daily Beast states that according to Jasper Beese, who went on a painting tour with Banksy, the artist has preferred not to speak to the media and hide his real identity. However, Jasper also revealed that he "thought his name was Robin Banks."

Banksy's identity remains a mystery

The search for Banksy's identity has been on for many years. A few graffiti artists alongside some other people have been believed to be the artist but nothing has been confirmed until now.

Yahoo states that the person on the top of this list is Robin Gunningham, who is a graffiti artist. The next is Robert Del Naja, another graffiti artist from Bristol. Del Naja was thought to be the artist after he appeared in an interview with DJ Goldie in 2017, saying that he had "flipped the world of art over."

Art Attack host Neil Buchanan and Pembroke Dock councilor Billy Gannon are also believed to be the artist. An old interview with journalist Simon Hattenstone revealed that the artist preferred to remain anonymous since graffiti is illegal.