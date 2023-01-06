Why was chef Lana eliminated from Pressure Cooker season 1 episode 5? A blindside leads to a shocking eviction  

Episode 5 of Pressure Cooker season 1 was very shocking for each contestant of the competitive food show. In a challenge featured in episode 4, the 8 remaining chefs were divided into teams of four and were asked to prepare a "seasonal" dish for their families and friends, who did not know which chef prepared which dish. As a result, the blue team won the competition by 8 votes out of 11 in total.

The losing team (Green team with Lana, Jeana, Sergei, and Caroline) was asked to vote out one contestant who had to leave the show. Everyone initially thought that Jeana should be nominated because of her lesser work, but she reminded Sergei that she helped him with his final dish, which helped them with some votes.

Robbie from the opposing team tried to convince Lana that Sergei should be voted out because he served Raw Hibachi twice to the guests on Pressure Cooker. Renee hinted that things were about to get ugly as members of the Green team (excluding Lana) decided in a meeting that they would not vote each other out.

Lana tried to talk to Jeana and warned her that people were trying to vote her out, unknowing of the fact that she was the one being targeted. Lana felt that everyone played dirty in the game using their personal alliances when she found out that her team members had voted her out.

She said that she supported the wrong group and should have joined the blue team instead. Robbie later on confronted Jeana that according to guests' personal remarks left in a notebook, Lana prepared good food and that she should not have been sent home.

Jeana was later on seen crying while Sergei defended himself by saying that it was not personal, as they were competitors on Pressure Cooker.

Jeana tried to sort things out with chef Lana in the Pressure Cooker season 1 finale

Chef Jeana did not reach the season finale but appeared on the episode as a guest, as did all the other contestants to judge the food of finalists Robbie and Mike. Jeana was nervous to see Lana again and gifted her a Polaroid as a peace offering.

The picture includes Lana and her parents, which was clicked on the Family Challenge Day featured in episode 4. Lana understood that Jeana felt bad and was receptive to her apology. However, Lana also stated that Jeana had to "live with" the incident forever while she did not.

More about Pressure Cooker contestant chef Lana

Chef Lana Lagomarsini is currently 30-years-old and lives in New York City. She is an alumnus of the Culinary Institute of America and Northeastern University. She has worked in two of Boston’s most elite restaurants and wants to work in even better restaurants.

Born and raised in the Bronx, chef Lana is familiar with the cultural variety in her food and continues to travel to experiment with new ingredients. She is “inspired by the farm to table movement” so only used seasonal ingredients in her food, concentering the most on flavor.

She provides one-on-one technical food classes, hosts private events, and also prepares healthy meals on a daily basis for customers.

All episodes of Pressure Cooker season 1 are now available on Netflix.

