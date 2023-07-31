Why is Chrisley Knows Best alum Todd Chrisley’s home confinement case being investigated internally? Details explored

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Chrisley Knows Best alum Todd Chrisley's lawyer gave some insights into his situation with regard to the home confinement case. In the interview, Todd's lawyer, Jay Surgent explained how the former's case was initially rejected and is now being investigated "internally."

“He submitted it, but the person that was administrating it and was in charge of processing it decided that she didn't want to do that. She decided not to do it," Jay added.

Todd's lawyer continued:

"And then, the time period for the application expired, so he wasn't given due consideration with reference to being admitted to home confinement or taken advantage of some type of a probationary program.”

In addition to this, Todd Chrisley's attorney Jay Surgent also said that it was incredibly unfortunate. He noted that while the matter is being investigated internally, they feel like there was no reason why it shouldn't have been processed, even in light of Todd's prison term.

It was reported on Friday that Todd had applied for home confinement to serve the remainder of his prison sentence. The Federal Prison Camp Pensacola is where he is currently incarcerated. Because of the weather conditions he is experiencing, he made his application.

Jay Surgent, Todd Chrisley's attorney, stated that Todd and Julie are living in "squalor" where the weather is "100 degrees." He also mentioned how the couple is without air conditioning during this time.

Tax fraud committed by Todd Chrisley and wife Julie

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were both sentenced to prison for "bank fraud and tax evasion" by the US Attorney's office in 2022. Todd Chrisley received twelve years of prison time and Julie received seven years of prison time. The couple was also ordered to serve a total of 16 months on "probation."

US Weekly reported that the couple's court proceedings and trial won't be included in the show. It was back in 2014 that Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were featured on Chrisley Knows Best. As of January 17, 2023, the couple had reported to prison.

Todd Chrisley’s attorney, Jay Surgent noted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals can "reverse the district court" or "remand the case back for hearings that should have been held, but weren't.

“We argued very vigorously that their constitutional rights have been violated, and that they basically were not given a fair hearing. It's all in black and white actually,” the attorney added.

As a follow-up, he mentioned that the couple's living conditions are "absolutely ridiculous." He noted that while Todd is in Pensacola, Julie is in Lexington, Kentucky. He said that they don't expect Todd and Julie to be given "special treatment" because they are celebrities, but that they and the other inmates deserve better treatment.

Jay Surgent also expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the prisoner is being treated right now. As for the future of Chrisley Knows Best, the show has released a total of 10 seasons to date. A report by Deadline on November 22, 2022, mentions that the show will not be releasing any more seasons.

As well as this show, Growing Up Chrisley, which was released back in 2019 and has since produced four seasons, has been canceled as well.

Fans can watch all ten seasons of Chrisley Knows Best on USA Network.