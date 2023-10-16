Why is Christine and the Queens canceling remaining 2023 tour dates? Refunds & all you need to know as singer Red issues apology statement 

Christine and the Queens, also known as Red, was scheduled to perform across North America and Europe as part of his ongoing tour to support his fourth studio album, Paranoia, Angels, True Love. However, due to illness, the tour dates have now all been canceled.

The singer announced the cancelation of the tour dates via a post on his official Instagram page on October 15, 2023, stating:

"Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023. The tour was scheduled to resume tonight in Montreal and end in Paris in late November."

Refunds for the canceled dates will be available from the point of purchase or the ticket vendors. At present, no replacement dates for the tour have been announced.

Christine and The Queens cancel tour due to illness

Christine and The Queens have not provided additional details on the nature and severity of the illness preventing him from completing his tour. The full list of canceled dates and venues for his tour:

October 15, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec, at Mtelus

October 17, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Philadelphia Filmore

October 18, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts, at Citizens House of Blues

October 21, 2023 - New York City, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

October 22, 2023 - Washington, D.C at Lincoln Theater

October 23, 2023 - Washington, D.C at Lincoln Theater

October 25, 2023 - Toronto, Canada, at Massey Hall

October 26, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois, at The Vic Theater

November 17, 2023 - Utretch, Netherlands at Tivoli Vredenburg

November 18, 2023 - Liege, Belgium at OM

November 20, 2023 - Caluire-et-Cuire, France at Le Redient Bellevue

November 21, 2023 - Ramonville St Agne, France at Le Bikini

November 23, 2023 - Marseille, France at Le Sepac Silo

November 25, 2023 - Lille, France at L'Aeronef

November 27, 2023 - Paris, France at L'Olympia

Christine and the Queens released his latest studio album, Paranoia, Angels, True Love, which the tour was in support of, on June 9, 2023. So far, The album has been a major success, peaking at 7 on both the Scottish and UK album charts. Speaking about the album in an exclusive statement to NME, the singer elaborated on the theme behind the album, stating:

"This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space."

The singer continued:

"The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of."

The singer finished his statement on the theme of the album:

"Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love."

Christine and the Queens is best known for his debut studio album, Chaleur humaine, which was released on June 2, 2014. The diamond-certified album was a chart topper on the Irish and Belgian album charts.