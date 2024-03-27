Why is Dollar Tree increasing prices? All you need to know amid $7 price cap announcement

Dollar Tree has recently confirmed a price hike of around 7% in most of the stores around the world as part of the multi-price assortment plan. The news was confirmed in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, which revealed that around 219 new stores were launched, summing up to a total of 641 stores.

A report of the earnings also revealed that there was a diluted loss of almost $7.85%. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis also shared a statement on the earnings which reads:

"As an organization, we continue to execute at a high level. Our core operating performance as strong in the fourth quarter, despite some unanticipated developments related to general liability claims."

Dollar Tree price hike is result of company's multi-price assortment planning: Details explored

Chairman and CEO of Dollar Tree, Rick Dreiling, said that the fourth quarter, which ended on February 3, 2024, witnessed positive results in terms of market share gains and traffic trends. He praised the entire team for everything they have done so far for the company and addressed the reason for increasing product prices by saying:

"As we look forward in 2024, we are accelerating our multi-price rollout at Dollar Tree and taking decisive action to improve profitability and unlock value at Family Dollar."

Dreiling further elaborated on the hike in a conference call on March 13, 2024, saying that prices of almost 300 items shall be increased at 3,000 stores. He stated that the prices shall be fixed somewhere between $1.50 and $7 and described it as an expansion of their multi-price assortment.

Rick additionally confirmed to "integrate multi-price merchandise" in all the outlets, making it easy for the customers to discover dog food worth $5 near the pet toys alongside candies priced at $3.

The fourth-quarter report says that the company suffered a net loss of $1.71 billion alongside sales worth $30.6 billion. The report also disclosed the closure of 600 Family Dollar stores, followed by 370 more alongside 30 Dollar Tree stores in the next few years.

Dollar Tree has previously increased prices back in 2021

While the news of Dollar Tree's price hike is currently on top of the headlines, it must be noted that a similar thing happened in November 2021. The store chain revealed at the time that they were increasing prices by $1.25 for most of their products.

President and CEO Michael Witynski stated that the hike was intended to bring a new experience for all the customers and "unlock value" for the stakeholders. The company was also planning to bring new products to the market and they were already conducting a test for products priced at more than $1.

As mentioned earlier, the company is planning to shut down some of the Family Dollar stores, with reasons being related to management and internal conditions. The news came after the shares witnessed a drop of almost 14% and they are facing heavy competition from other chains such as Dollar General and Walmart.

The closure is also happening since the license of a few outlets has expired. Further updates are currently awaited from the company.