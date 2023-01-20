Why did Dorothy Wang and Deborah Hung get into a fight in Bling Empire: New York season 1? 

Netflix dropped all 8 episodes of Bling Empire: New York on Friday, January 20, at 03:01 am ET.

The new spin-off series of the Bling Empire franchise featured socialite Dorothy Wang moving to New York from Beverly Hills to meet new people and date some other men. She got into problems right away with Deborah Hung, the wife of Stephen Hung, when she made videos to complain about Deborah's 10th-anniversary party.

Deborah did not appreciate that Dorothy showed up to the art gallery party extremely late. After arriving, Wang complained about the party having no food and even made Instagram videos about the event. Hung, who had left the party early without saying goodbye to anyone, watched Dorothy's Instagram videos and reacted by posting a small glimpse of food lying on a table.

Dorothy and her friends later confirmed that there was no food at the party. Deborah had instead recorded a video of food items from a different location, perhaps from the restaurant that she and Stephen visited after the event.

Bling Empire: New York stars Deborah and Dorothy refused to talk after the incident

After the party, the Bling Empire: New York stars did not talk to each other. Dorothy felt that this was not how 'uncles and aunties' were supposed to behave and that Deborah should not have clapped back at the incident if it did not even happen.

Dorothy's friend Richard had to apologize to Deborah for her behavior, who asked him not to bring freeloaders to her parties anymore. Deborah felt that Dorothy was childish and did not know how to enjoy the things that she did have. Richard attempted to reintroduce them at a charity event, but Dorothy ignored Deborah, calling it a mistake.

Deborah stood up Dorothy in Bling Empire: New York episode 4

Their mutual friend Tina wanted Deborah to meet Dorothy personally once so that they could forget their issues. Deborah was concerned because she believed Dorothy was stalking her and spreading rumors about her issues to other people.

However, for Tina's sake, the Bling Empire: New York star agreed to catch up for a coffee date. Dorothy arrived at the restaurant and patiently waited for Deborah, but she never showed up. Instead, Deborah sent a letter to the restaurant and paid for her food.

More about Dorothy Wang and Deborah Hung

Television star Dorothy Wang was a part of the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. She is 34 years old and is the daughter of billionaire mogul Roger Wang. An alumnus of the University of Southern California, she is a real estate broker who runs her jewelry line called Fabuluxe.

Deborah is a Mexican model and lawyer. She is married to business mogul Stephen Hung and is known for running her modeling agency called Dreamodels. She often hangs out with designers like Domenico Dolce and Christian Louboutin and travels all across the globe to see different fashion shows.

Deborah, the daughter of a prosecutor who immigrated to the United States for academic purposes, had a very difficult existence because many people wanted to hurt her family.

All episodes of Bling Empire: New York and other spin-off series of the same franchise are now available on Netflix to stream.

