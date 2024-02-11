Why did Douglas Henshall leave Shetland? Cast status and character explored

The acclaimed crime drama Shetland returned for its eighth series late last year, but fans were left wondering why Douglas Henshall, who portrayed the beloved lead, Jimmy Perez, was notably absent.

Douglas Henshall bid farewell, expressing that Jimmy Perez's character had reached its natural conclusion after nearly a decade. The departure of longstanding characters, including Duncan Hunter, played by Mark Bonnar, added an element of unpredictability to the latest season.

As fans navigated the evolving landscape of Shetland without Douglas Henshall's Jimmy Perez, the series added a fresh perspective with Ashley Jensen's DI Ruth Calder.

Why did Douglas Henshall leave Shetland?

According to OK, the actor said,

"It was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life. I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody."

Henshall emphasized that, while the crime drama may not have been revolutionary, it excelled in the crime genre, and he wanted to conclude Perez's journey on a high note, saying,

"I am aware we're not changing the world in any way, shape or form but as far as crime shows go, Shetland does really well in that genre. We tell stories that are very good, the characters are great and I wanted to go out on a high."

When asked about his feelings when filming his final scenes, the actor said,

"We'd tried to wrap three times but, because of COVID, it kept being put back. So it felt a little anti-climactic in the end. I did say a few words of thanks to everyone who was there but it's impossible to encapsulate ten years of work. Shetland has meant a lot to me and it's going to take some time to sink in that I've left the show."

Is Douglas Henshall in Shetland season 8?

No, Douglas Henshall was not part of Shetland season 8. The departure of Henshall's character, Jimmy Perez, paved the way for Ashley Jensen to step into the lead role as DI Ruth Calder. Jensen, known for her roles in Extras and Ugly Betty, brought a fresh dynamic to the series, promising new and interesting character interactions while maintaining the show's established tone.

While Henshall's absence left a void for long-time fans, Jensen's portrayal of DI Ruth Calder was set to usher in a new chapter for the series. The confirmed returning cast included Alison O'Donnell as DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, Anne Kidd as Cora Mclean, Angus Miller as Donnie, and Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant.

What is Douglas Henshall doing after leaving the BBC show?

As of 2023, Douglas Henshall had been actively involved in the Netflix series Who is Erin Carter? (2023). In this show, Henshall took on the role of Daniel Lang, a powerful businessman and villain. His character hired Erin as a tutor for his troubled son, adding layers of complexity to the narrative.

He was also seen in Murder is Easy, a miniseries adaptation of the 1939 Agatha Christie novel of the same name. It premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 27, 2023.

Shetland season 8 explores the untapped mysteries of the Scottish island while bidding a fond farewell to characters who had become synonymous with the show's success. Viewers can watch Shetland on Netflix, Sky Go, BritBox, and the BritBox Amazon Channel.

