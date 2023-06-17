“Why are they giving out chili peppers…?”: ATEEZ’s unique gift boxes at 'Music Bank' recording has fans wondering

ATEEZ made a splash in the K-pop world on June 16, 2023, with the release of their highly anticipated track, BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), which was accompanied by a captivating music video. However, a comical situation unraveled along with the song, when the group decided to distribute freebies in cardboard boxes to random people in South Korea.

Some elderly people and passersby, unaware of ATEEZ's identity, mistook the boxes for a sale of chili peppers, resulting in a funny misunderstanding. They wondered to themselves why were chilli peppers being given out.

우쯍 ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ @ujoongie 230616 ateez gave out these gifts from their promo trucks after the music bank prerec!! 🥹 it says “chili pepper vibe” on the box! they were giving it by the road so bypassers were like “why are they giving out chili peppers..?” lol 🥹 230616 ateez gave out these gifts from their promo trucks after the music bank prerec!! 🥹 it says “chili pepper vibe” on the box! they were giving it by the road so bypassers were like “why are they giving out chili peppers..?” lol 🥹 https://t.co/U0CGCRhsX6

ATEEZ distributes gift boxes: A detailed insight into what actually happened

On the busy streets of Yeouido, an island situated on Seoul's renowned Han River, the popular K-pop group ATEEZ was spotted distributing gifts related to their new song from trucks driven by their staff. Devoted fans were eagerly waiting outside the KBS music bank, where the group had just finished recording their comeback stage for the above mentioned track.

As a gesture of gratitude towards their loyal supporters, ATEEZ began handing out prepared gifts, neatly packaged in white cardboard boxes adorned with a vibrant green K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS logo and the words "Cheongyang chili peppers."

The octet's fans were deeply touched by this thoughtful gesture from their beloved group. However, the situation took a humorous turn when elderly passersby caught sight of the boxes. Unaware of ATEEZ's fame, some older women mistook the scene for a discounted sale of spicy chili peppers, assuming that the trucks were being used for commercial purposes.

The whimsical reactions from numerous fans provided a delightful and amusing moment, granting all supporters a chance to share a good laugh. Many also recounted the incident on Twitter, while also expressing their delight at the gesture.

moni ♡🐯 @yeo_moni Ateez gave us a gift but not them unloading them off a chili truck Ateez gave us a gift but not them unloading them off a chili truck 😭😭 https://t.co/YdFoluPTml

k-information @Kpopinfo775 ATEEZ prepare gifts for fans at 'Music Bank' recording in unique boxes, elderly passersby ask, 'Are they having a sale on chili peppers?' ATEEZ prepare gifts for fans at 'Music Bank' recording in unique boxes, elderly passersby ask, 'Are they having a sale on chili peppers?' https://t.co/ihuH1oN5B7

우쯍 ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ @ujoongie



“tinys, today must be sweet”

(play at yeosang’s part in halazia “속삭임이 들려오는구나”) ateez gave out snack boxes for atinys at music core today 🥺🫶“tinys, today must be sweet”(play at yeosang’s part in halazia “속삭임이 들려오는구나”) ateez gave out snack boxes for atinys at music core today 🥺🫶“tinys, today must be sweet”(play at yeosang’s part in halazia “속삭임이 들려오는구나”) 💗 https://t.co/HBHcJq7vWc

ruby #mingki @SmiLngki Ateez really sticking to their chilli concept like what other group has a random chilli truck go around promoting their comeback and again same chilli truck come and give their fans chilli boxes as gifts ???? Ateez really sticking to their chilli concept like what other group has a random chilli truck go around promoting their comeback and again same chilli truck come and give their fans chilli boxes as gifts ????

The incident took an even more hilarious turn when someone on twitter made an assumption of why ATEEZ handed out boxes to random fans and made everyone wonder. Here is the tweet:

A hilarious assumption about the mentioned incident (image via twitter)

According to this tweet, the person who wrote it made a hilarious assumption that the group intentionally distributed the gift boxes on the streets, where all kinds of people are found. The aim was to capture the interest of elder Korean ladies by creating the impression of a chili peppers sale.

Once their attention is seized, these ladies will naturally be intrigued and eventually discover the true intention behind the giveaway, thereby acquainting themselves with ATEEZ and subsequently engaging with their music, becoming avid listeners and supporters.

Nevertheless, the fans wholeheartedly loved this considerate gesture from their beloved idols and expressed their appreciation for the snacks and various gifts received within the box, valuing it profoundly.

A look at the latest music video

ATEEZ's latest music venture, BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), is a dynamic and intense song accompanied by a captivating video. In a teaser released on June 15, fans were treated to the opening sequence, which sparked excitement, particularly for member Mingi.

The video then showcases Seonghwa donning a striking black and red biker leather outfit, striding towards the other members already positioned on their bikes. This scene transitions to a lively dance sequence featuring Yunho at the center, followed by an action-packed fighting scene featuring San and Wooyoung in a fighting ring.

San appears injured yet fierce, while Wooyoung exudes a relaxed vibe, sporting a loosely draped white shirt adorned with graffiti patterns, reminiscent of a beachy aesthetic.

The entire MV presents all members in a ferocious and commading way, while being energy-packed from start till the very end.

