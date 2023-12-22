Why was Glynn Simmons imprisoned for 48 years? Compensation explored as Oklahoma judge clears wrongfully sentenced man

Glynn Simmons, who was in prison for 48 years on charges of a murder he never committed, has been released from prison. Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo gave a verdict on Glynn's release on December 19, 2023, declaring that Simmons is innocent, as per People magazine.

People magazine reported that Simmons was accused of murdering Carolyn Sue Rogers inside a liquor store in Edmond, Oklahoma. However, he never pleaded guilty to the charges imposed on him over the years and was 22 years old at the time.

The National Registry of Exonerations reported that the incident happened on December 30, 1974, and Carolyn was attending a phone call when two robbers entered the liquor store. Carolyn was shot in the head, and although she was immediately hospitalized, she was later pronounced dead.

Expand Tweet

The news of Simmons' release comes almost five months after Palumbo stated that another trial was scheduled to be organized for him. As per the New York Post, Glynn was spotted raising his arms outside the court after his release. He also addressed the reporters about his release and said:

"It's a lesson in resilience and tenacity. Don't let nobody tell you that it [exoneration] can't happen, because it really can."

Apart from Glynn Simmons, another man named Don Roberts was also accused of similar charges. The National Registry of Exonerations revealed that although Glynn and Don were initially sentenced to death, it was changed to life imprisonment in 1977 with no chances of parole.

Glynn Simmons can apply for compensation after his release

While Glynn Simmons has been released after being in jail for 48 years, he can seek compensation for a wrongful conviction worth $175,000, as per The Guardian.

Simmons' release has now made it easy for his legal team to sue the law enforcement and government officials who were involved in his prosecution over the years.

A GoFundMe page was also launched by Glynn to get help with his liver cancer, and the page description revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy. The page aims to collect $500,000, and donations worth $235,827 have been made until now.

Expand Tweet

The National Registry of Exonerations revealed that Glynn applied for post-conviction relief frequently, but they were rejected every time. Glynn's legal team eventually applied for the same in January of this year.

A hearing for the application began in March 2023, and Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna applied to vacate Glynn's conviction the following month. Although a new trial was ordered in September, it was discovered that a majority of eyewitnesses and detectives had passed away or were not available.

Glynn Simmons' arrest and sentencing explained in detail

Following the murder of Carolyn Sue Rogers, police officers started questioning the eyewitnesses, including 18-year-old Belinda Brown, who could not disclose anything about the robbers, as per the National Registry of Exonerations.

During this time, a man named Leonard Patterson was arrested for being involved in the murders of two men in 1975, and a police investigation revealed that he attended a party organized by Dorothy Norris, who was revealed to be Glynn Simmons' aunt.

The police then investigated those who attended the party and put them in lineups. Belinda was also brought in, and apart from everyone else, she identified Simmons and Don Roberts. The duo were eventually arrested along with Don Roberts on charges of capital murder.

Simmons and Roberts were taken to the Oklahoma County District Court. There were a few others at the trial who confirmed Simmons' presence at Harvey, Louisiana, and the court sentenced Simmons and Roberts to death in June 1975. In 1976, the Oklahoma Supreme Court changed the death penalty sentence to life imprisonment.

Trial prosecutor Robert Mildfelt revealed in letters written to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in 1995 that, as per the details mentioned by Belinda, Glynn Simmons was more than 6 feet tall and weighed around 200 pounds. The description was found to be different compared to Glynn's physical appearance at the time of Caroyln's murder.