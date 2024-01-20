Boy Swallows Universe, which premiered on Netflix on January 11, 2024, has garnered attention for its riveting screenplay and brilliant performances. The coming-of-age series centers on Eli, a teenager who enters Brisbane’s underworld after his mother is arrested for drug possession.

Based on Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the show features a layered narrative with intriguing subplots. One of the most compelling ones involves Gus, Eli’s elder brother. He stopped speaking at the age of eight and chose to communicate with his family by spelling out messages in the air.

The makers haven’t provided a clear explanation for this decision. However, the events on the show indicate it may be related to his ability to ‘predict’ the future and a traumatic childhood.

Boy Swallows Universe: Why doesn’t Gus talk?

Gus and Eli’s bond is one of the highlights of the Boy Swallows Universe. The brothers had a troubled childhood as Robert and Frances, their parents, parted ways after a horrific car accident. According to Gus’ counselor, he chose to remain silent to cope with their separation.

However, their mentor Slim felt Gus had kept quiet to hide his ability to see the future. Going by his take on the situation, the teenager was bullied because of his special skills, which forced him to avoid verbal communication. However, the show does not delve into the details of that past incident.

Nonetheless, Gus eventually speaks to save Eli from a drug dealer, Ivan. However, his efforts are unsuccessful as the nefarious criminal mutilates his finger to teach him a lesson. Gus subsequently communicated with Eli in short sentences.

What happened to Gus in the Boy Swallows Universe finale?

Gus plays a key role in the action-packed finale. The episode focuses on Eli and Caitlyn Spies, a reporter, as they search Tytus’ property to gather information about his activities. However, Ivan intervenes, forcing them to run for cover.

Meanwhile, Gus faints after a shocking vision of his brother being stabbed. In an unconscious state, he answers the mysterious red phone and requests the caller to explain the vision but doesn’t receive an answer.

The focus again returns to Eli and Caitlyn as they arrive at a public function to expose Tytus. However, Ivan notices them and stabs Eli in the neck. Despite all this, he fails to do any further damage as Gus arrives at the venue and kills him to rescue his brother.

Additionally, Gus helps Robert get his act together when they reunite after many years. Following this, the authorities allowed the children to remain in his custody.

Boy Swallows Universe: Meet the cast

The show has an ensemble cast headlined by Felix Cameron as Eli and Lee Tiger Halley as Gus. Bryan Brown joins them as Slim and Simon Baker as Robert. Brown is best known for his work on shows such as The Thorn Birds, The Good Wife, and Darby and Joan. His film credits include Breaker Morant and Stir.

Meanwhile, Baker received acclaim for his portrayal of Patrick Jane on The Mentalist. He has also appeared on TV shows such as The Guardian, Smith, and Roar.

The cast also includes:

Travis Flimmel as Lyle

Phoebe Tonkin as Frances

Sophie Wilde as Caitlyn

Adam Briggs as Alex

Christopher James Baker as Ivan

Anthony LaPaglia as Tytus

All seven episodes of Boy Swallows Universe were released on Netflix on January 11, 2024.